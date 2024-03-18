Gavin Stone wows in Dodgers exhibition win after earning 5th starter spot

It’s hard to stake a claim more firmly than the way Gavin Stone has wrapped his arms around the Dodgers fifth starter role to open the season. Nothing has been made official just yet by the team, but Stone’s pitching in the last four weeks has removed any doubt that he deserves to start every fifth day in games that count.

Stone on Monday in the Dodgers’ 5-2 win over the Korean national team at Gocheok Stadium had his best outing yet this spring, with 3⅓ scoreless, hitless innings. He struck out eight of his 11 batters faced and only allowed one walk.

Monday continued a strong spring from Stone, who showed improvements over the final two months of 2023 after struggling early. Counting Cactus League play, this spring Stone has 17 strikeouts and only two walks in his 13 innings, with just one run allowed.

Stone said after the game that manager Dave Roberts told him before Monday’s game that he’d be the fifth starter.

“I’m incredibly thankful for that and the opportunity that they’re giving me,” Stone said in the interview room of Gocheok Stadium. “Very appreciative, and I look forward to taking advantage of it.”

Stone on Monday touched 97 mph on his fastball and averaged 95 mph, a tick up from last year in the majors. He got 17 swinging strikes against Team Korea, including 11 on the changeup alone, all thanks to a more complete repertoire.

“This is the command of the fastball that we saw two years ago that was missing a little bit last year,” Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said of Stone during the seventh inning on the SportsNet LA broadcast. “He’s also added a true cutter and more of a traditional slider to kind of open up the arsenal a little more. We know the changeup is plus-plus. What’s evident is the velocity being back to where it was, and he’s moving the ball around like a big leaguer right now.”

Early wake-up times

Monday’s game was the most apt tuneup of the two practice games in Seoul, in that the 3 a.m. PT start time matched the Wednesday and Thursday game against the Padres.

Several hours before any In-N-Out location opened on Monday, the Dodgers went double-double following a pair of walks to tally three runs in the third inning. The first two of that frame came on a double by Will Smith, with Freddie Freeman touching home plate before an ill-placed tag on a throw that beat him.

Notes

Bobby Miller won’t pitch in either game against the Padres, but got another tuneup start with Monday’s exhibition. Miller struck out six and walked a batter, allowing a pair of runs in the third inning but that was it. But more importantly, he stretched out to five innings and 76 pitches. The schedule likely allows Miller one more tuneup before the regular season, with the Freeway Series looming next weekend.

Shohei Ohtani was hitless in three at-bats on Monday and was 0-for-5 in the two exhibition games in Seoul. Before the game, manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani would begin a throwing program after the Dodgers return to Los Angeles, continuing his rehab from elbow surgery last September.

Chris Taylor hit an opposite-field home run in the seventh inning, the Dodgers’ second home run in two exhibition games in South Korea.

J.P. Feyereisen followed Stone and got the final two outs of the game. The only available Dodgers pitchers not used during either of the two exhibition games in Seoul were Blake Treinen, Ryan Yarbrough, Gus Varland, and Landon Knack.

Highlight play

It’s safe to say the Dodgers infield defense is a question mark entering the season, with Mookie Betts mostly new to shortstop, Gavin Lux having throwing problems all season, and Max Muncy coming off a below-average year with the glove. But in the fourth inning on Monday, Lux made a nice play on a hot shot at second base and to end the inning Muncy made a fantastic stop and throw to end the frame.

Up next

When the Dodgers take the field next, it will count in the standings. Opening day is opening morning in America, with a 3:07 p.m. PT start time against the Padres (SportsNet LA, plus ESPN out of market). Tyler Glasnow starts for the Dodgers, making his second career opening day start. Yu Darvish will be on the mound for San Diego.