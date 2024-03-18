Shohei Ohtani will begin throwing program when Dodgers return to U.S., Dave Roberts says

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani’s first season with the Dodgers will feature him as designated hitter. But there’s at least the possibility that he might play in the field at some point later in the 2024 season.

In Monday’s pregame session with reporters at Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea, before the Dodgers’ final exhibition game, manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani, who had elbow surgery in September, would begin throwing soon.

“Once we get back to the states, which he hasn’t started yet. We’ll see how that progression goes,” Roberts said. “If his arm is healthy enough, we’ll have that conversation in [playing] in the field. I do know he’s not going to pitch this year. But right now, our only focus is him being a designated hitter.”

During his six seasons with the Angels, Ohtani played only seven games and 8⅓ total innings in the outfield, all in 2021 when he played six games in right field and one in left field, entering all those games in reserve. When Ohtani might see the outfield, if at all, in 2024 will depend on how Ohtani’s throwing program goes.

While he’s not expected to pitch during the 2024 season, it’s at least possible his elbow rehab could progress into facing hitters later in the season. Last week, Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed Ohtani’s elbow surgery in September as well as Ohtani’s Tommy John surgery in 2018, spoke with Jay Cohen of Associated Press:

“It just so happens that, if he goes along with the throwing program as we have it scheduled, he’ll be throwing his first simulated game the last week of September,” ElAttrache told the AP. “Tommy John’s operation 50 years ago was September 25th, 1974. So Ohtani will be throwing his first sim game 50 years almost to the date of the first Tommy John, which is pretty wild.”

Roberts on Monday was asked about the possibility of Ohtani facing hitters as part of his rehab later this season.

“I think with Shohei, anything is possible, but I haven’t head that one,” Roberts said. “If that’s what Dr. ElAttrache says, he’s the expert.”