Dodgers games now available for free in-market streaming on SportsNet LA, for Spectrum customers

Dodgers games on SportsNet LA will be available to stream in-market without a television subscription, Spectrum announced on Tuesday. Streaming will be available for free, but only to folks who subscribe to both Spectrum internet and Spectrum mobile.

The move comes just under the wire before the Dodgers open their 2024 season on Wednesday morning with a 3:07 a.m. PT game against the Padres in Seoul, South Korea. Spectrum says streaming will include pregame and postgame shows in addition to the games, plus “replays via MLB.com and the MLB app using their existing Spectrum credentials.”

This is a different strategy than, say, access to Lakers games on Spectrum SportsNet. In-market streaming for Lakers games was unveiled in October, with a cost of $19.99 per month or $179.99 per season. That is available to anyone willing to pay for the service, without having to subscribe to Spectrum for internet and mobile.

The bankruptcy of Diamond Sports Group, which televised a large chunk of pro sports teams locally in the United States, has hastened the arrival for in-market streaming for some teams. In 2024, the Padres, Rockies, and D-backs have all of their broadcasts produced by MLB, with in-market streaming available for $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the entire season.

The Guardians, Rangers, and Twins had 2024 television deals approved by bankruptcy court on February 9, but after this season their broadcast future is up in the air.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred at the owners meetings in February said he hoped to have an in-market streaming package ready by 2025 — Evan Drellich at The Athletic has more on that — which could potentially include half of the teams in the league, all affected by the bankruptcy of Diamond Sports Group.

The Dodgers’ local broadcast situation is more stable then that, as 2024 is the 11th year of a 25-year, $8.35 billion contract with Charter/Spectrum/Time Warner that set the gold standard for the sport.

But it’s been a long, arduous process for SportsNet LA to get into more homes in and around Los Angeles. The network didn’t have wide distribution for the first six seasons of games on the network, until finally inking a deal with AT&T and DirecTV in 2020. Somewhat fittingly, that pact was announced on April 1, near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly four months until anyone might take advantage of said wide distribution.

“We are constantly exploring ways to maximize value for our customers,” said Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand. “This innovative offer enhances Spectrum’s suite of connectivity products and services for both new and existing customers, while also extending the availability of Dodgers games to more fans in the LA area, on us.”

Offering in-market streaming, with no television subscription required — even though a subscription to Spectrum mobile and internet — is a good start in having Dodgers games reach a wider audience locally.

