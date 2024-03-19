Shohei Ohtani hits second in his first Dodgers lineup, on opening day vs. Padres

The first Dodgers lineup of the Shohei Ohtani era is upon us, with the superstar batting second against the Padres, nestled in between former MVPs Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

That top third of the lineup is one to watch, but is also buoyed by the arrival of Teoscar Hernández — hitting sixth, in left field — and the return of Gavin Lux after missing last season with a torn ACL and sprained MCL in his right knee. That Lux, who posted a 114 wRC+ in 2022, is batting ninth is a testament to the depth of the Dodgers lineup.

Lux is starting at second base, moved off shortstop less than two weeks ago after throwing problems all spring. He and Betts swapped positions, with Betts moved to shortstop, a switch that manager Dave Roberts famously said during spring training was “permanent, for now.”

Betts hadn’t played shortstop since 2013 in the Arizona Fall League before dipping his toes in the water at the position in 2023 for a depleted Dodgers team. Betts last year played 16 games at shortstop, starting 12, but his biggest splash came with above-average defense at second base for 70 games and 62 starts.

Dodgers vs. Padres lineups Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Bettts SS Bogaerts 2B Ohtani (L) DH Tatis Jr. RF Freeman (L) 1B Cronenworth (L) 1B Smith C Machado DH Muncy (L) 3B Kim SS T.Hernández LF Profar (S) LF Outman (L) CF Campusano C Heyward (L) RF Wade (L) 3B Lux (L) 2B Merrill (L) CF

This is Betts’ fifth year with the Dodgers, and he started in right field on opening day in each of the last four seasons. With his start at shortstop on Wednesday, Betts is just the fourth Dodger since 1901 to start opening day games in the outfield and at shortstop, and the only one since the team moved to Los Angeles 64 years ago.

The three Brooklyn Dodgers who started in the outfield and at shortstop on opening day were John Hummel (left field in 1908, shortstop in 1909), Jimmy Johnston (left field in 1918, shortstop in 1923, and right field in 1925), and Hall of Famer Arky Vaughan (shortstop in 1943, left field in 1948).

Betts is batting leadoff, where he hit in all 289 of his starts over the last two seasons.

Freeman is making his 14th consecutive opening day start, the third-longest active streak in MLB. Elvis Andrus started the last 15 opening days, but was a non-roster invitee in Diamondbacks camp this spring before getting reassigned to minor league camp on March 10. Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen started the last 14 opening days.

Miguel Cabrera’s incredible streak of 20 straight opening day starts will end this year, as he retired at the end of the 2023 season.

Freeman in his career on opening day is a .295/.436/.545 hitter with three home runs, a triple, six runs batted in, and seven runs scored. Since joining the Dodgers, Freeman has three singles in seven at-bats with two walks and two runs scored in his two opening days with Los Angeles.

Wednesday features the same lineup used by the Dodgers in each of their two exhibition games during this South Korea trip. The Padres are the home team for this opening game, which means the Dodgers bat first on opening day.