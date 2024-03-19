I was not alive during Beatlemania. Nor was I old enough or even alive to understand or experience Fernandomania.

And yet, even with the Forrest Gumpian aspects of my life, the dawning of a revelation is upon us all: something big is happening, something we cannot fully see around or see the impact of something unfolding before our very eyes.

The 2024 Dodgers are making their regular season debut on the world stage.

Seoul, we have arrived. pic.twitter.com/0LSmoRLkvv — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 15, 2024

And at the center of the storm is the Dodgers’ $700 million man: Shohei Ohtani.

Six months ago, this storm would have been unthinkable. And yet after the 2023 NLDS flop against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers finally did something I was worried that the team was incapable of doing: they opened their checkbook, looked the League in their collective eyes, and said: No more.

It has been around three months since the Dodgers got their man, as hearts in Toronto, San Francisco, San Diego, Anaheim, and throughout the league were shattered into a thousand pieces.

It has been all Ohtani, all the time, from his introduction at Dodger Stadium to his first game at Camelback Ranch. Get used to this swing everyone; we are going to be seeing a lot of it over the next decade.

THE SHO IS HERE. pic.twitter.com/dXJCEjApsN — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 27, 2024

Seriously, it is amazing what one can accomplish when one actually tries.

The Dodgers leaned into bolstering their team by both payroll and trade. The rest of the league, not so much. And yet, with all the cold hard facts in front of you, some will not stop complaining that the Dodgers are ruining baseball. Don’t believe them.

Even with all the waiting, with all the doubt, it still feels strange to say that Shohei Ohtani is a Dodger.

The best in Sho. Welcome to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani!



ロサンゼルス・ドジャースへようこそ、大谷翔平！ pic.twitter.com/7wBuoKZ9ze — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 12, 2023

All the hoopla, all the attention, all the hype, all of the endorsements. Ohtani is essentially a media and sports ecosystem unto himself, which we will have the next decade to unpack and analyze to our heart’s content.

Not bad, for just $2 million a year.

(Yes, $68 million is deferred, which has allowed the Dodgers to sign or extend the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Teoscar Hernandez, and Clayton Kershaw.) Truly, as Dodger fans, we have never seen anything like Ohtani before. And yes, that statement includes Kershaw, Cody Bellinger, and Mookie Betts. It is hard to argue with a building-sized mural being placed on Hotel Miyako in Los Angeles’ Japantown.

Amazingly, the Dodgers are arguably only getting half of Ohtani’s talent as he is not going to be able to pitch in 2024.

Countless ink will be spilled describing Ohtani’s career as a Dodger going forward, much less the results of the upcoming season. In mid-March, envisioning an outcome in October/November is folly.

But what seems undeniable is this observation: Ohtani’s arrival feels like a demarcation of eras on the team in the same way that Jackie Robinson or Valenzuela or Kershaw’s arrivals were.

Yet even that comparison feels off. True greatness is something that comes along so rarely, and now that Ohtani has been freed from the mediocre, incompetent doldrum of Anaheim, the league may finally see what this man can do on a baseball diamond.

Even now, Ohtani’s arrival to Los Angeles is sending merchandise off the shelves at a record pace and the Los Angeles Times is now reporting that out of every five tickets sold on StubHub to a Dodgers game this year, one of those tickets is bought by someone in Japan. Ticket prices for Dodgers games were skyrocketing in the early part of the year and it is likely that prices will remain at a fever pitch as the 2024 season plays itself out.

At this point, we are likely witnessing something that we have literally never seen before. That’s great news for Dodgers fans and terrible news for the rest of the league.

A storm is coming and his name is Shohei Ohtani.