What to expect from Dodgers opening day starter Tyler Glasnow in 2024

When the Dodgers acquired Tyler Glasnow, and promptly signing him to a five-year contract, they brought in a high-quality arm who has yet to stay consistently healthy. Now, he’s the opening day starter in his first year with Los Angeles, where he grew up going to games at Dodger Stadium.

A native of Santa Clarita who was drafted in the fifth round in 2011 by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of Hart High School, Glasnow has developed into one of the best swing-and-miss arms in all of baseball. Despite his impressive repertoire, staying healthy for a full 162-game season has evaded Glasnow throughout his entire career as a starter, as he set new career highs with 21 starts and 120 innings last season with the Rays.

When he is on the field, his dominating 6’8” presence and pitching arsenal are a sight to behold.

What Glasnow brings to the table

Glasnow equips four different pitches; a fastball that hit an average speed of 96.4 miles per hour last season, a devastating curveball that carries 16.1 inches of mostly vertical movement, a slider that has seen an increased usage since the 2021 season, and a changeup which we has thrown just five times by Glasnow since the 2022 season.

The 2023 advanced statistics paint Glasnow’s whiff and strikeout percentage within the 96th and 97th percentile respectively, but when opposing hitters made contact with his pitches, they combined for an average exit velocity of 90.4 miles per hour, ranking in just the 15th percentile for all qualified major league pitchers.

Adding an arm like Glasnow’s heavily bolsters this new-look Dodgers rotation that has a one-two punch of him and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who despite having an 8.38 ERA in spring training struck out 14 hitters in 9⅔ innings. With Bobby Miller and James Paxton registering a strikeout per nine innings rate of under 10 last season, the Dodgers will heavily rely on Glasnow to be the put-away arm they desperately needed in 2023.

How did he fare in Tampa Bay?

Glasnow was acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays from the Pirates during the 2018 season alongside top prospect Austin Meadows for right-hander Chris Archer, who currently works in the Dodgers’ front office as a special assistant in the team’s baseball operations department.

Glasnow made 34 relief appearances in 2018 with Pirates before being shipped to Tampa Bay, and when he got there, he instantly became a frontline starter for a Rays’ team on the verge of reaching the postseason.

Glasnow had his breakout campaign during the 2019 season, albeit in just 12 starts. In limited time during the regular season, Glasnow posted a sublime 1.72 ERA and 248 ERA+. Since that season, Glasnow has registered an ERA+ of at least 100 in each of his past five seasons played.

After a relatively disappointing 2020 regular season, Glasnow appeared to be one of the best pitchers in the entire American League in 2021 before having his season end after 14 games due to a right elbow sprain, resulting in him undergoing Tommy John surgery and limiting him to just two starts in 2022.

Glasnow’s 2023 season was a ray of hope for a full season’s worth of work. After missing the first two months of the season dealing with a left oblique strain, Glasnow made his season debut against the Dodgers on May 23 and pitched the remainder of the season without landing on the injured list again. He finished the year with a 10-7 record with a 3.53 ERA, registering a 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, a 2.91 FIP, and a 118 ERA+.

While Glasnow has looked great in the regular season, just as how the Dodgers have fared in the past two postseasons, he has equally disappointed throughout his postseason career.

Tyler Glasnow 2024 projections Prognosticator ERA IP K Prognosticator ERA IP K PECOTA 2.81 129 176 Steamer 3.75 120 146 ZiPS 3.58 118⅓ 147

Glasnow made his playoff debut in the 2019 ALDS against the eventual American League champion Houston Astros, and he struggled to the tune of a 7.71 ERA in seven innings across two starts. He performed well against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2020 American League Wild Card round, but struggled throughout the rest of the postseason. This was highlighted by his Game 5 start against the Los Angeles Dodgers with the series tied in the 2020 World Series, losing a crucial game that ultimately led Los Angeles to hoist their first World Series title since 1988.

Overall, his combined numbers aren’t impressive, posting a 2-6 record with a 5.72 ERA across 10 starts and 45⅔ innings, with 61 strikeouts and 25 walks.

What to expect in 2024

Going from one pitching factory in Tampa Bay to another in the Dodgers has been an easy transition for Glasnow.

He has already given Dodgers fans hope that he will be that ace-quality arm that the rotation needed, as he dominated in three starts in spring training, including tossing 5⅓ no-hit innings against the Giants in final Cactus League tuneup.

The ideal scenario would be that Glasnow pitches a full season for the first time at the major league level, but given his injury history, it will be a pleasant surprise to see Glasnow get at least 30 starts this season.

Should Glasnow reach the 30-start plateau, or even if he pitches 150 innings, he should easily put himself within the 200-strikeout club based on his 34.4-percent strikeout rate during his time with Tampa Bay.

Tyler Glasnow has the potential to be one of the more dominant pitchers in the game of baseball, and he now has a fresh opportunity to cement himself as one of the best pitchers for one of the best teams in baseball for at least the next five years to come.