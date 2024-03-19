Dodgers finalize opening day roster

The Dodgers finalized their opening day roster on Tuesday night, ahead of their regular season opener Wednesday morning against the Padres, the first MLB games in South Korea.

Because the two teams are starting a week early, they get to begin with 29 players, though only 26 are active for the games, to delay three more roster cuts before the March 28 domestic opener in Los Angeles. The three exempt players on the Dodgers opening day roster are pitchers Bobby Miller, James Paxton, and Gavin Stone, the latterwho was named the fifth starter on Monday.

Paxton and Brusdar Graterol remained at Camelback Ranch in Arizona as the team traveled to South Korea. Graterol landed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation and Blake Treinen is on the IL with a bruised lung.

Having three starting pitchers and two more injured relievers on the exempt list allows the Dodgers to carry a few extra relievers against the Padres, including Michael Grove and Kyle Hurt, each of whom could pitch multiple innings if needed. Another starting pitcher, Landon Knack, was recalled and will be active for the two games against the Padres. J.P. Feyereisen and Gus Varland are also active.

Walker Buehler starts the season on the injured list, which has been the plan for a few months, as he’s on an innings limit this season coming off his second Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon repair on his right elbow. Buehler could conceivably ramp up to rejoin the Dodgers rotation after the first month or so.

Emmet Sheehan will also start on the injured list with right forearm inflammation, which slowed him during spring training.

There were a few moves that needed to be made to get down 29 players. While Daniel Hudson made the team on his minor league contract, the seven remaining non-roster invitees were all reassigned to the minors on Tuesday: pitchers Nabil Crismatt, Dinelson Lamet, and T.J. McFarland, catcher Chris Okey, and infielders Chris Owings, Kevin Padlo, and Jonathan Araúz.

Dodgers opening day roster

Starting pitchers (2): Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Right-handed relievers (9): Evan Phillips, Joe Kelly, Ryan Brasier, Daniel Hudson, Michael Grove, J.P. Feyereisen, Kyle Hurt, Landon Knack, Gus Varland

Left-handed relievers (2): Alex Vesia, Ryan Yarbrough

Designated hitter (1): Shohei Ohtani

Catchers (2): Will Smith, Austin Barnes

Infielders (5): Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Gavin Lux, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas

Outfielders (3): Teoscar Hernández, James Outman, Jason Heyward

infielder/outfielders (2): Chris Taylor, Kiké Hernández

Exempt list (3): Bobby Miller, James Paxton, Gavin Stone

Injured list (4): Walker Buehler, Emmet Sheehan, Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol

60-day injured list (3): Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May