Dodgers have entered the next frontier, with even higher expectations

In the last five years the Dodgers won 100 or more games four times, and in the one truncated season within had an even better winning percentage en route to the team’s first championship in over three decades. Expectations are already absurdly high in Los Angeles, but the standard has raised even more after a billion-dollar offseason.

The Dodgers now have Shohei Ohtani, the most popular baseball player alive and a true global superstar. All eyes are on him, and ultimately now on the Dodgers, too. With that exposure comes more scrutiny, and more pressure.

Success will ultimately come with championships, a point that was driven home during Ohtani’s introductory press conference in December.

“When I had the meeting with the Dodgers, the ownership group,” Ohtani said, through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. “They said when they look back at the last 10 years, even though they’ve made the playoffs every single year, and won a World Series ring, they consider that a failure. When I heard that, I knew that they were all about winning.”

Later in that December press conference, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman used softer language, but made the intentions crystal clear.

“No matter how you define the success of the last 10 years, our whole goal is to make the next 10 years way better,” Friedman said on MLB Network.

Improving on a .658 winning percentage over the last five seasons — an average of 107 wins per 162 games — seems like an impossible task, but it was also a tall task to surpass the Dodgers’ five straight division titles and .583 win percentage (averaging 95 wins) from 2014-2018, which was also the best in MLB during that span.

The best way to build toward a title is by having an excellent team during the regular season, and earn every possible advantage possible come October. But none of those edges helped the Dodgers in the last two postseasons, when they lost six of seven games and were sent home packing by other National League West teams who won 16 and 22 fewer games, respectively.

Even getting the chance to get swept out of the playoffs would have been a welcome upgrade during Ohtani’s six years with the Angels, when the team never won more than 80 games in a season. He and Mike Trout proved that even having the very best players in baseball doesn’t guarantee success.

Ohtani has already proven his greatness, and now he wants to win. He’s getting compensated handsomely for his services — even the net present value of his 10-year contract would be the largest in baseball history by a fair amount both in total value and average annual salary — but the unique structure of Ohtani’s contract, with $68 of his $70 million each season deferred for 10 years, was an explicit directive that the Dodgers should continue to spend. Ohtani’s opt-out clause should Friedman or owner Mark Walter leave shows he has the confidence in that duo to do so.

After Ohtani, the Dodgers traded for Tyler Glasnow and added $111.5 million and four years to his contract. They also signed 25-year-old Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million contract, the largest and longest contract for a pitcher in major league history. Those two pitchers are starting the first two games of the season in South Korea, where the Dodgers were greeted like rock stars once they landed.

The Dodgers replaced David Peralta with slugger Teoscar Hernández, who makes an already deep lineup even better.

The top third of the Dodgers lineup, with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman surrounding Ohtani, could be the best-hitting trio in franchise history. All are MVP winners, including Ohtani twice, and the group has a combined seven top-5 finishes in the award over the last three seasons. All three are signed through at least the next four years.

Gavin Lux and Walker Buehler are back this year after missing 2023 while rehabbing injuries. Clayton Kershaw should be back at some point after the All-Star break after his shoulder surgery, and veteran James Paxton was signed as rotation depth, backed by a handful of young pitchers — fifth starter Gavin Stone, Emmet Sheehan, and the like — who will likely make an impact in 2024.

But it all comes back to Ohtani, the most popular player in the sport. Intense focus will be on him, and by extension the Dodgers, for the foreseeable future. Ohtani elevates everything, even the highest of expectations.

It’s also important to remember that Ohtani chose the Dodgers, with other teams in the mix for his services at his price. Same for Yamamoto, the coveted right-hander who wanted to pitch for Los Angeles. Teoscar Hernández picked the Dodgers one-year deal over multi-year pacts elsewhere because, “They’re hungry for winning, and I’m hungry for winning. I don’t think there’s a better place than the Dodgers right now.”

The Dodgers under Friedman, Walter, et al have built an environment where players want to play, where they think they can win. That’s a good place to be as a franchise, and is a success in its own right.

Now it just needs to translate into wins in October.