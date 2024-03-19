Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol added to growing Dodgers injured list

In finalizing their opening day roster ahead of Wednesday morning’s opening day against the Padres in Seoul, the Dodgers placed Blake Treinen on the injured list with a bruised lung and Brusdar Graterol on the IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Treinen was struck directly in the chest by a line drive on March 9 at Camelback Ranch, and left the game with a right rib contusion. X-rays showed no broken ribs, though he did suffer a bruised lung. Treinen made the trip to South Korea with the team in the hopes he might be ready to pitch during the opening Seoul Series, but that obviously didn’t happen.

Graterol was limited in spring camp by hip tightness, and later experienced shoulder soreness. He only pitched in one Cactus League game, on March 2, and did not travel with the team to South Korea.

That makes a total of seven pitchers on the injured list to begin the season, though five were already known or expected. Three 60-day IL moves were made during spring training to facilitate space on the 40-man roster, with Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw, and Dustin May all out for several months, at least.

Walker Buehler is on an innings limit after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon repair, and was slow-played during spring training. He’s going to take some time to ramp up toward the majors, essentially using April (or most of it) as his spring training.

Emmet Sheehan was slowed in spring and was already expected to open the season on the IL. What is somewhat concerning with Sheehan is that he was slowed during spring training with what was first described as general body soreness and also reported as shoulder soreness. But he is listed on the IL with right forearm inflammation.

Though Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic, who was at Camelback Ranch all spring and is with the team in Seoul, tempered that concern.

I’m told this isn’t a new injury for Emmet Sheehan, who has started facing hitters again. https://t.co/mn20SJvDTK — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 20, 2024

