Dodgers-Padres opening day: Tyler Glasnow vs. Yu Darvish

Major League Baseball will play its first regular season games in South Korea, with the Dodgers and Padres set for battle for two games at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. That starts with opening day on Wednesday, March 20, with an early morning start time stateside (3:07 a.m. PT; SportsNet LA, ESPN).

It marks the official debut of Shohei Ohtani with the Dodgers, after the superstar signed a 10-year contract in December that will eventually pay him a total of $700 million.

South Korea is the fourth country in which the Dodgers will have played the Padres. They’ve played 935 regular season games and seven postseason games in the United States over the last 55 years, in addition to three regular season games in Monterrey, Mexico in 2018, during which Walker Buehler and three relief pitchers combined for a no-hitter. The two clubs also tussled during spring training in Beijing in 2008, though those games in China were exhibitions.

Tyler Glasnow gets the opening day start for the Dodgers, also making his debut for his hometown team, having grown up in Santa Clarita. The Dodgers acquired Glasnow from the Rays in a four-player trade on December 16, then signed the right-hander to a five-year contract worth over $136.5 million that will keep Glasnow with the Dodgers through 2027.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot right now,” Glasnow told reporters during a press conference Monday at Gocheok Stadium. “I just think ironing stuff out early in spring and keeping it on a consistent routine throughout spring, I’m in a good spot for sure.”

Yu Darvish, who starts for the Padres, has been a thorn in the Dodgers side for years (and no, I’m not talking about his two World Series starts for Los Angeles in 2017), with a career 2.57 ERA in 13 starts against them, including 99 strikeouts and 20 walks in 80⅔ innings.

Darvish only allowed three earned runs in 13⅔ innings in his two starts against the Dodgers in 2023.

SportsNet LA will televise both games against the Padres locally, with Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser on-site in Seoul along with reporter Kirsten Watson. For those out of the local markets for both teams, ESPN has the telecast nationally, with Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, and Daniel Kim on the call.

Tim Neverett and Rick Monday will call the game on KLAC AM 570 radio, doing so from a studio in El Segundo.

Opening day info