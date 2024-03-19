2024 Dodgers predictions from the True Blue LA staff

It’s that time of year again, as we the writers of True Blue LA make our Dodgers predictions for the 2024 season. Safe to say heading into this year there is much more optimism than last year.

Shohei Ohtani and his record-setting contract is the biggest reason for that, obviously, but that was far from the only transaction in what was a very busy offseason. Each of us guessed a win-loss record for the Dodgers in 2024, and we all explained our choices below.

Following that are a series of specific predictions from within the season. All six of us picked the Dodgers to win the National League West. That’s a stark contrast from last year, when five out of seven of us tabbed the Dodgers to finish second in the division. The Dodgers last year outpaced even our most optimistic prediction, at least during the regular season. The bar seems a little high for them to repeat that feat this year.

How the Dodgers will do in 2024

In each of the last four full, 162-game regular seasons, the Dodgers racked up victories in the triple digits, even last year with a starting rotation in tatters by midseason. The additions of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow will help immensely there, as will the stable of rookie arms waiting for their turn, plus the return of Walker Buehler. Question marks remain, like the defense of the moving infield parts, but these Dodgers are bound for 100-plus wins yet again. But of course, they will be judged how that translates into October. -Eric Stephen

This team should be fun to watch in the summer. Last year, the team was built on pluck, chewing gum, and string, and two players having MVP-caliber seasons. I think Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have step-back years, not bad per se, but solid. Ohtani shows us what he can do and when not asked to carry a franchise, I think we see something special: the first 40/40 season from a Dodger. The Dodgers get a 75th percentile or better performance from the roster at least 25 percent of the time this season. -Michael Elizondo

2024 TBLA Dodgers predictions Author LA record Author LA record Michael Elizondo 95-67 Jacob Macofsky 106-56 Estevão Maximo 107-55 Craig Minami 102-60 Eric Stephen 102-60 Stacie Wheeler 103-59

The Dodgers haven’t had a sub-100 win season (aside from 2020) since 2018, when they still made the World Series. Even with other division rivals such as the Diamondbacks, Giants, and Padres making key additions to improve their teams, the Dodgers put in all the chips this offseason to dominate the NL West (and hopefully the postseason). -Jacob Macofsky

Ohtani will finish in the top three for National League MVP despite only DH-ing this season, as the lefty slugger will lead the league in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, isolated power, and will set a career high with 51 homers. -Estevão Maximo

The Dodgers will have a top-two offense, they’ll have at least one starting pitcher throw over 162 innings and will make a trade for another reliever in July. -Craig Minami

The Dodgers enter the 2024 season with one of the most stacked MLB rosters that has ever been assembled. The front office spent a billion dollars in free agency and nabbed both Ohtani and Yamamoto. Additionally, the Dodgers also acquired Glasnow in a blockbuster trade with the Rays and picked up free agents Teoscar Hernández and James Paxton. The ceiling is high for this year’s iteration of the Dodgers, but the D-backs, Giants and Padres could contend and make it a tougher division race than expected. The Dodgers’ infield defense and starting rotation consistency and health are two question marks going into the season. - Stacie Wheeler

Specific predictions

Andy Pages will drive in a run in his major league debut, on May 13 in San Francisco. -Eric Stephen

Leadpipe locks: Evan Phillips makes the All-Star team. Gavin Lux wins comeback player of the year. Personal predictions: I will enjoy Detroit more than Toronto and I make it back to Miami to end the year. -Michael Elizondo

Teoscar Hernández finds his 30-home run power again with the Dodgers, and will connect for 35 home runs while driving in 106 on the season. -Jacob Macofsky

Glasnow will win the NL Cy Young, completely shattering his career high in innings (currently 120). -Estevão Maximo

Miguel Rojas will finish at least 27 of the first 54 games at shortstop. -Craig Minami

Ohtani will lead the team with 25 stolen bases. -Stacie Wheeler