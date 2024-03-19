Hello, and welcome to the Fashion Week edition of our Dodgers news and notes column. Who knew there could be so many sartorial tidbits embedded in Major League Baseball?

First, we’ve got an in-depth look at the uniforms the Dodgers and San Diego Padres will be wearing during their two-game series later this week, courtesy of Paul Lukas at UniWatch. The teams debuted new uniform ads and a commemorative Seoul Series patch during their exhibition games ahead of this week’s Opening Day.

In Japan, Shohei Ohtani is creating trends almost overnight, reports Stephen Wade at the Associated Press. Shops that were once covered in Angels red have transformed into havens of Dodger blue, but Angels gear is still selling — those old Ohtani jerseys are now considered collector’s items. As for the Dodgers stuff? Still expensive, with caps reaching up to $150 each if they feature Ohtani.

Fans will soon have more gear to collect from the two-way star. New Balance, which signed Ohtani to a long-term brand deal in 2023, gave him the Michael Jordan treatment and unveiled a new Ohtani logo that features him rounding first base. Zach Bachar at Bleacher Report has more.

New Balance has revealed an official logo for Shohei Ohtani ⚾



"In that run, every soul delights." pic.twitter.com/XBGXT4JD53 — MLB (@MLB) March 19, 2024

In non-fashion (but still Ohtani-related) news, Los Angeles is getting a new Dodgers mural. Located on the side of the Miyako Hotel in Japantown, the mural by artist Robert Vargas will have an augmented reality component that brings the images of Ohtani to life, according to Dean Fioresi and Rina Nakano of CBS News.

And finally, Andy McCullough at The Athletic takes a hard look at what it means now that the Dodgers have Ohtani on the team—and what it means if the mega-deal turns out to be a bust.