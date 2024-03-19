Let’s watch some Dodgers & Shohei Ohtani videos on opening day

Opening day is here, and baseball’s biggest star Shohei Ohtani will make his Dodgers debut with the team in Seoul to play the Padres in MLB’s first-ever games in South Korea.

The anticipation of Ohtani has been palpable since December, when the Dodgers signed the two-way superstar to a 10-year, $700 million contract. Ohtani himself posted a video on Instagram to begin the season with the message, “The season starts tonight in Seoul. See you all soon. LETS GO DODGERS!”

Ohtani was also featured by Tom Verducci at Sports Illustrated, who among other things profiled Ohtani’s donation of thousands of baseball gloves to Japanese children, how much Ohtani wants to win, and even more details about his dog Dekopin.

That got Ohtani the cover for Sports Illustrated’s MLB preview for 2024.

On the cover of Sports Illustrated's MLB preview for 2024: Who else? It's Verducci on Ohtani (including, yes, his dog at the photoshoot) https://t.co/6BX05LJ7lS pic.twitter.com/6i3AwZa4xB — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) March 19, 2024

Back when the Dodgers were in spring training camp at Camelback Ranch, Ohtani sat down with his top-of-the-lineup mates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in an interview with MLB Network.

Here’s the full interview with Harold Reynolds:

Finally, Alden González had a video essay at ESPN in which he detailed all the expectations on the 2024 Dodgers.

“The Dodgers had already established themselves as baseball’s preeminent franchise, while also becoming its most befuddling playoff team,” González said. “Their payrolls have been high, their rosters decorated, their expectations outsized, but never like this.”