Dodgers vs. Rockies spring training game information

After a split-squad Saturday, it’s back to just one game for the Dodgers on Sunday, hosting the Rockies at Camelback Ranch.

Shohei Ohtani is expected to play in what would be his third Cactus League game, Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday. Ohtani has reached in his last four game plate appearances, and in two games has a home run and RBI single in four at-bats, plus two walks.

Gavin Stone starts on the mound on Sunday for the Dodgers, who have an off day Monday. It’s the third appearance of the spring for Stone, who threw 32 pitches in 1⅔ innings against the White Sox on Tuesday.

This is the second of two meetings this spring between the Dodgers and Rockies. The Dodgers beat Colorado 9-4 on February 26 at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.

KLAC AM 570 will simulcast the SportsNet LA broadcast.

Game info