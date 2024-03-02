Dodgers notes: Clayton Kershaw, Shohei Ohtani, Seoul caps

Clayton Kershaw is back in Dodgers camp in spring training after spending the last few weeks at home in Texas with his family while rehabbing from shoulder surgery.

Kershaw on Friday spoke with Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA about his rehab.

“This is my fourth week of throwing, and from week one to week four has been a world of difference for me. It’s starting to feel like I’m actually a normal pitcher, I can actually play catch,” Kershaw told Watson. “There’s still a ways to go, obviously. The shoulder, you can tell, is healed, it feels good.

“Now it’s just putting a lot of time and energy to building it back up and taking the right steps, not trying to go fast. It’s not the easiest thing in the world for me to do, but I know I’ve got some time, and I’m trying to take it.”

Kershaw had surgery in November to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule in his left shoulder, and told reporters at the beginning of spring training that while he didn’t have an exact timetable for his return, he did mention “July-ish” and “August-ish.” Kershaw re-signed with the Dodgers on February 9 on a two-year incentive-laden contract that guarantees $10 million. The second year is a player option for 2025.

Dave Roberts told reporters in Arizona on Friday that Kershaw would be with the Dodgers for the final two weeks of camp in Arizona, then return home to Texas before rejoining the team for the domestic opening day on March 28 in Los Angeles.

Shohei Ohtani revealed this week that he is married but offered few in the way of details. Dylan Hernández of the Los Angeles Times explained how Japanese celebrity culture influenced how Ohtani made the news public:

The dynamic has resulted in Ohtani’s marriage being treated as if it’s a royal wedding, with Japanese television stations interrupting on-air programs to relay the news. There will be an appetite for information about Ohtani’s relationship, particularly about the identity of his wife, and the country’s notoriously aggressive tabloid magazines are certain to do everything in their power to satisfy that hunger.

Paul Lukas at Uni Watch has a look at the “Seoul Series” caps the Dodgers and Padres will wear during the first two games of the regular season on March 20-21 in South Korea.

Maury Brown at Forbes looked at the business side of the Dodgers spending spree this winter, including heavy deferrals in Ohtani’s contract.

“It’s not that they used brute force to control the market; it’s been bending the parameters of how players can be signed,” Brown wrote. “It was here, and elsewhere with the Dodgers’ signings that shows how the brand, the associated revenues, and being smart, allows the club to operate with at least some flexibility where others haven’t or can’t.”

