Dodgers Split-Squad chat

The Dodgers have their only scheduled split squad games today as they host the Cubs at Camelback Ranch and travel to Maryvale to play against the Brewers.
Prior to today’s games, manager Dave Roberts said on SportsNet LA that Max Muncy would get three at-bats today as he returns from getting hit on the hand the other night.
Ryan Yarbrough will toe the rubber first for the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch while Kyle Hurt will start for Dodgers in Maryvale.
Dodgers vs. Cubs lineups
Today’s #DodgersST lineup vs. Cubs: pic.twitter.com/zQv4Zg2Mv7— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 2, 2024
Shota Imanaga takes the mound today!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 2, 2024
Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/JSR6aPGmAa
Dodgers vs. Brewers lineups
Dodgers
Gavin Lux SS
Kiké Hernández DH
James Outman CF
Chris Taylor 3B
Austin Barnes C
Chris Owings 2B
Miguel Vargas LF
Jose Ramos RF
Kevin Padlo 1B
Kyle Hurt P
Back on TV today— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 2, 2024
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/TwweMZqvps
Split-squad info
- Game 1: Dodgers vs. Cubs, Camelback Ranch
- Game 2: Dodgers at Brewers, Maryvale
- Time: 12:05 p.m. PT vs. Cubs, 12:10 p.m. at Brewers
- TV: vs. Cubs (SportsNet LA); at Brewers (Bally Sports Wisconsin, on MLBtv)
- Radio: KLAC (simulcast) for Dodgers at Cubs only
