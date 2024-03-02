Dodgers Split-Squad chat

The Dodgers have their only scheduled split squad games today as they host the Cubs at Camelback Ranch and travel to Maryvale to play against the Brewers.

Prior to today’s games, manager Dave Roberts said on SportsNet LA that Max Muncy would get three at-bats today as he returns from getting hit on the hand the other night.

Ryan Yarbrough will toe the rubber first for the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch while Kyle Hurt will start for Dodgers in Maryvale.

Dodgers vs. Cubs lineups

Shota Imanaga takes the mound today!



Dodgers vs. Brewers lineups

Dodgers

Gavin Lux SS

Kiké Hernández DH

James Outman CF

Chris Taylor 3B

Austin Barnes C

Chris Owings 2B

Miguel Vargas LF

Jose Ramos RF

Kevin Padlo 1B

Kyle Hurt P

Split-squad info