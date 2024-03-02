Dodgers power their way to take two

The Dodgers had two strong offensive games today as they won 8-5 over the Cubs at Camelback Ranch and 11-3 against the Brewers at Maryvale.

At Camelback Ranch, Dodger left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough pitched 2⅓ innings, giving up a solo home run to Matt Mervis in the second to give the Cubs an early lead.

That lead was short-lived because in the bottom of the second, Andy Pages hit a no-doubter with two on to make it 3-1.

A no-doubter from Andy! pic.twitter.com/qQrE36A7qn — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 2, 2024

The Dodger lead had been cut to one run when Drew Avans cleared the bases with a three-run double, making the lead 6-2.

A bases-clearing double from Drew Avans! pic.twitter.com/J4OOcqvXHN — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 2, 2024

This game saw the first appearance from Brusdar Graterol, he pitched a scoreless sixth inning.

The Cubs scored three runs of Ryan Brasier in the seventh to make it 6-5 heading to the latter innings. However Josue De Paula came up with a runner on in the eighth inning and his first home run of the spring would make it comfortable again at Camelback Ranch as the Dodgers won 8-5.

First career Cactus League homer from Josue De Paula! pic.twitter.com/eWqUA7ijhG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 2, 2024

Meanwhile over in Maryvale, Kyle Hurt made the start and pitched two scoreless innings, giving up a hit while striking out two. Hurt has made two appearances this spring and has yet to give up a run.

The Dodgers never trailed in this game, Gavin Lux led off the game with a single and then scored on Chris Taylor’s double to left. And then in the second inning, Lux singled again, this time scoring Miguel Vargas to make it 3-0.

After the Brewers scored their first run, the Dodgers flexed their muscles in the top of the fourth inning. Miguel Vargas hit his first home run of the spring.

In split squad action, Miguel Vargas hit his first home run of spring!

pic.twitter.com/nQJWxHFDCB — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) March 2, 2024

Still in the fourth, two runners on and James Outman hit a three-run shot to push the lead to six runs.

James Outman with a BLAST pic.twitter.com/HsL1cnpoqI — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 2, 2024

The Dodgers closed out their scoring with four more runs in the top of the seventh, three of them from Kevin Padlo’s second home run this spring.

Aside from Kyle Hurt’s start, Joe Kelly pitched a scoreless inning in his second game this spring.

John Rooney, Jesse Hahn and Alec Gamboa closed out the game strongly for the Dodgers pitching the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, respectively as the Dodgers won 11-3.

Up next

The Dodgers will play the Rockies at Camelback Ranch on Sunday with a 12:05 p.m. PST start time. Gavin Stone will start for the Dodgers. The game will be on SportsNet LA and a simulcast will air on KLAC AM 570.