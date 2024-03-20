Dodgers notes: Tyler Glasnow, Hyun-Seok Jang, Kole Calhoun

Tyler Glasnow has been plagued by injuries over the past three seasons, leading the now-30 year old Dodgers’ ace to appear in just 37 regular season starts within that span.

When the Dodgers acquired and promptly extended the right-hander until after the 2029 season, the idea was that they would witness a healthy Glasnow at full-strength throughout the entirety of the regular season. That idea is slowly starting to become a reality, as both the Dodgers and Glasnow himself share positive expectations for Glasnow’s 2024 season.

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register has more on how Glasnow physically feels as the 2024 regular season begins with him getting the nod for Game 1 of the Korea series.

“I hope so,” he said of the Dodgers being right to be bullish on his future with them. “I mean, I feel really good. It’s a year-whatever after Tommy John, pitching last year and coming into this year. Just working with the coaches and the strength guys with the team I just feel I’m in a really good spot right now. Just ironing out stuff early in spring then just kind of keeping it on a consistent routine throughout spring. I’m in a good spot, for sure.”

Links

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times writes about Dodgers’ pitching prospect Hyun-Seok Jang and how the 20-year-old can be one of the most prominent Korean stars in the major leagues.

“Last August, the Dodgers were the ones to secure his signature. And now the team — which just so happens to open its season Wednesday in Seoul against the San Diego Padres — is hoping he can become their next Korean success story, following in the footsteps of past star pitchers like Chan Ho Park and Hyun-Jin Ryu.”

Former Dodgers minor league outfielder Kole Calhoun took to his Instagram to announce his retirement from the game of baseball.

Calhoun spent time with the Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Texas Rangers before signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers in 2023. Calhoun appeared in 35 games with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers before finishing the season with the Cleveland Guardians.

In total, Calhoun finishes his career with a .242/.315/.417 slash line with 179 home runs and 582 RBI across 1,239 games spanning parts of 12 seasons. Best of luck in retirement, Kole!

Prior to the Dodgers’ first game against San Diego, there were reports that someone had threatened to detonate a bomb within the Gocheok Sky Dome, however, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union Tribune reports that those threats were false.