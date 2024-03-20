Dodgers on Deck: March 21 vs. Padres in South Korea

The Dodgers and Padres conclude their Seoul Series on Thursday morning (U.S. time) with the second and final game at Gocheok Sky Dome. This time, the Dodgers are the home team.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make his highly-anticipated major league debut in the Dodgers second game of the season. The 25-year-old right-hander won the last three Eiji Sawamura Awards, given annually to the top starting pitcher in NPB in Japan, as well as the last three league MVP awards. His 12-year, $325 million contract signed in December is the longest and most lucrative contract ever signed by a major league pitcher.

Because Thursday will be his major league debut, Yamamoto will wear a commemorative patch from Topps that will note the occasion. After the game, the patch will be removed from the jersey, signed by Yamamoto, then included in a special Topps baseball card that will be randomly inserted into a pack later this year.

Joe Musgrove starts for the Padres. The Dodgers have won Musgrove’s last six regular season starts against them, dating back to September 2021, though mixed in between was a San Diego win in Game 4 of the 2022 NLDS in which Musgrove allowed two runs in six innings in a no-decision.

Game info