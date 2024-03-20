Opening day 2024: Dodgers 5, Padres 2

Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani each had two hits, including RBI singles in a four-run eighth inning that proved decisive in the Dodgers win over the Padres on opening day Wednesday, March 20 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.
March 20
Dodgers offense breaks through at right time to beat Padres
The Dodgers scored four runs in the eighth inning to beat the Padres on opening day at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
March 20
Opening day game chat
The Dodgers start the 2024 season by playing the Padres at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, in the first Major League Baseball game ever played in South Korea.
March 19
Dodgers finalize opening day roster
Los Angeles Dodgers opening day roster for 2024 includes 26 active players for two games in South Korea against the Padres, and three exempt players who won’t be active for the games in Seoul.
March 19
Shohei Ohtani hits second in his first Dodgers lineup
The first starting lineup of the Shohei Ohtani era with the Dodgers features Ohtani batting second, behind new shortstop Mookie Betts and ahead of Freddie Freeman, who is making his 14th consecutive opening day start.
March 19
Treinen, Graterol added to growing Dodgers injured list
Blake Treinen (bruised lung) and Brusdar Graterol (shoulder inflammation) are two of the seven Dodgers pitchers on the injured list to open the 2024 season.
March 19
Opening day matchup: Tyler Glasnow vs. Yu Darvish
Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers start their 2024 season against Yu Darvish and the Padres on opening day, Wednesday, March 20 at Gocheok Stadium in Seoul.
March 14
Chan Ho Park will throw first pitch on opening day
Former Dodgers and Padres pitcher Chan Ho Park, the first Korean-born player in major league history, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before opening day Wednesday, March 20 in Seoul, South Korea.
July 12, 2023
Dodgers, Padres will open 2024 in Seoul, South Korea
The Dodgers will play the Padres on March 20-21, 2004 in Seoul, the first regular season Major League Baseball games ever in South Korea.