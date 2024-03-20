Dodgers offense breaks through at right time to beat Padres on opening day

The first game of a new-look, stacked Dodgers offense looked eerily similar to recent Octobers past, with very little offense to show for all that firepower. But after no hits with runners on base for the first seven innings, the Dodgers got the hits they needed in a four-run eighth, pulling away with a 5-2 win over the Padres in opening day at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

In each of the first eight innings the Dodgers had at least someone reach base. But they couldn’t muster a hit in 14 at-bats with runners on base in the first seven innings. Teoscar Hernández ended the skid with a single in the eighth inning, nestled between walks by Max Muncy and James Outman.

After a Kiké Hernández sacrifice fly tied the game, Gavin Lux drove in the go-ahead run on a bouncer that went through the broken webbing of Jake Cronenworth’s glove at first base.

Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani each followed with run-scoring singles to pad the lead, part of a great night for the Big Three in the Dodgers lineup, even though the eighth inning ended on a flyout by Freddie Freeman when Ohtani failed to re-touch second base on his way back to first base. There were many odd moments like that in the game that started at 3 a.m. PT.

Betts, Ohtani, and Freeman combined to reach base eight times in 15 trips to the plate, with four hits, three walks, and a hit by pitch.

Ultimately all those chances paid off for the Dodgers offense, which had runners on in all nine innings and reached base a total of 17 times.

The arms

Tyler Glasnow allowed only two singles in five innings in his Dodgers debut, and one of those singles was a bunt hit. Glasnow did allow two runs and left trailing, but things could have been much worse.

Glasnow walked the first two batters in the fourth inning, joining the chorus of side glances from both teams at home plate umpire Lance Barksdale. Jurickson Profar’s bunt hit up the third base line loaded the bases with nobody out in a tie game at that point. Glasnow’s four walks matched his most in an outing from 2023, something he did only twice in 21 starts last year.

But Glasnow induced a double play and got a strikeout to end the frame, giving up one run but limiting the damage. He retired the side in order in the fifth to complete his night, with three strikeouts.

Following Glasnow were scoreless innings by each of Ryan Brasier, Daniel Hudson, Joe Kelly, and Evan Phillips to close out the win, retiring 12 of the final 14 batters faced.

Give and take

New Padres infielder Tyler Wade figured in each of the first two runs of the game. He singled in the bottom of the third, advanced on a wild pitch, and scored on a single by Profar. In the top of the fourth, his two-base throwing error from third base allowed Teoscar Hernández gave the Dodgers a free runner in scoring position, which was cashed in on a pair of outs.

The sacrifice fly by Jason Heyward that brought Hernández home was the only run the Dodgers scored off Darvish despite a bevy of chances. Darvish allowed two hits and walked three, but stranded runners in scoring position in the second and third innings. But while they only cashed in one unearned run off Darvish, the Dodgers made him work, throwing 72 pitches to get 11 outs. The sacrifice fly by Heyward was Darvish’s last batter, opening the bullpen gates for the rest of the game.

San Diego used seven pitchers to cover the final 16 outs of the game.

Early glitches

The first batter of the first-ever MLB game in South Korea provided an opportunity to introduce some recent rules. Betts walked, reaching base on a pitch timer violation by Yu Darvish taking too long to deliver a 3-1 pitch. Then, Betts had second base stolen easily but was sent back to first base because Padres catcher Luis Campusano hit home plate umpire Lance Barksdale’s mask. The rare umpire’s interference call.

In the top of the third inning, with Muncy batting with the bases loaded and two outs, the SportsNet LA broadcast suddenly froze. After a few moments, SportsNet LA switched its feed to the ESPN feed for a few pitches, though with the SportsNet LA logo still in the top right corner. Just before the end of the at-bat, in which Muncy struck out to end the threat, the SportsNet LA broadcast was back.

This was all before 4 a.m. PT. None of us are fully functional at that hour.

Notes

Padres pitchers committed four pitch-timer violations on Wednesday, which results in an automatic ball. All four plate appearances resulted in a walk.

Hudson’s scoreless seventh inning made him the pitcher of record once the Dodgers took the lead. He earned his first win since May 21, 2022.

Ohtani’s first hit as a Dodger came in his second at-bat, a third-inning single. It came after Ohtani earlier in the at-bat obliterated a ball well foul to right field, a ball hit so hard it had Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser laughing in the SportsNet LA booth.

Opening day particulars

Home runs: none

WP — Daniel Hudson (1-0): 1 IP, 1 hit, 1 strikeout

LP — Jhony Brito (0-1): ⅓ IP, 1 hit, 2 runs (1 earned), 1 walk

Sv — Evan Phillips (1): 1 IP, 1 strikeout

Up next

These two teams are back at it again on Thursday morning (3:07 a.m. PT; SportsNet LA, ESPN out of market), with Yoshinobu Yamamoto making his major league debut for the Dodgers. Joe Musgrove starts for the Padres.