Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter fired by Dodgers after accusation of ‘massive theft’ & gambling ties, per reports

Ippei Mizuhara, who was Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter since he joined the major leagues in 2018, was fired by the Dodgers on Wednesday, after reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN in which Ohtani’s attorney’s accused Mizuhara of stealing from the superstar to place bets with an illegal bookmaker.

From Gustavo Arellano, Adam Elmahrek, Nathan Fenno, and Paul Pringle in the LA Times:

Lawyers for Ohtani made that claim after The Times learned that Ohtani’s name had surfaced in the investigation of Mathew Bowyer, an Orange County resident. Ohtani’s representatives looked into the actions of the interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, in response to The Times’ queries, a source close to the matter said. Two sources told the newspaper that the money involved was in the millions of dollars. In a statement, the West Hollywood law firm Berk Brettler, said, “In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft and we are turning the matter over to the authorities.” Attempts to reach Mizuhara were unsuccessful. Mizuhara placed bets with Bowyer, according to the sources, who requested anonymity to share sensitive information.

Tisha Thompson at ESPN reported wire transfers from Ohtani’s bank account to a bookmaking operation were “at least $4.5 million.” More from Thompson:

Sources close to the gambling operation told ESPN that Bowyer dealt directly with Mizuhara, who placed bets on international soccer matches and other sports — but not baseball — starting in 2021. A source said Bowyer was aware of the name on the wire transfers but chose not to ask any questions as long as payments came in; however, the source said Bowyer allowed people to believe Ohtani was a client in order to boost business. Bowyer’s attorney, Diane Bass, told ESPN: “Mr. Bowyer never met or spoke with Shohei Ohtani.” She declined to answer any other questions.

Mizhuhara was even interviewed by ESPN on Tuesday, but changed his story on Wednesday, as did Ohtani’s camp, again per Thompson:

Initially, a spokesman for Ohtani told ESPN the slugger had transferred the funds to cover Mizuhara’s gambling debt. The spokesman presented Mizuhara to ESPN for a 90-minute interview Tuesday night, during which Mizuhara laid out his account in great detail. However, as ESPN prepared to publish the story Wednesday, the spokesman disavowed Mizuhara’s account and said Ohtani’s lawyers would issue a statement.

...

In the Tuesday interview arranged by Ohtani’s spokesman, Mizuhara, 39, told ESPN that he asked Ohtani last year to pay off his gambling debt, which multiple sources said had ballooned to at least $4.5 million. Mizuhara said that he previously had placed bets via DraftKings and assumed bets placed through Bowyer were legal. “Obviously, he [Ohtani] wasn’t happy about it and said he would help me out to make sure I never do this again,” Mizuhara said. “He decided to pay it off for me.” “I want everyone to know Shohei had zero involvement in betting. I want people to know I did not know this was illegal. I learned my lesson the hard way. I will never do sports betting ever again.” But on Wednesday afternoon, Mizuhara told ESPN that Ohtani had no knowledge of his gambling debts and that Ohtani had not transferred money to the bookmaker’s associate.

The ramifications of this story are not yet known, but considering the most famous player in the sport is involved, this will be a massive deal. The timing is wild because the Dodgers are halfway across the globe playing in South Korea.

Mizuhara was with Ohtani and the team on that trip to Seoul. It will be interesting to see how pregame media sessions go in Seoul heading into Tuesday’s game, as this will be the first time since this story broke that anyone on the Dodgers to be asked about it on record.

The LA Times report also notes the prosecutors behind the Bowyer investigation are the same group that has investigated a larger sports gambling scheme, one which involved bets from former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig in 2019. The Department of Justice announced in November 2022 that Puig would plead guilty for lying to federal officials in that probe, but Puig ended up pleading not guilty.