J.D. Martinez signs one-year, $12 million deal with Mets, per reports

J.D. Martinez solidified the heart of the Dodgers batting order on a one-year, $10 million deal. Unable to find the bigger payday he sought, Martinez is one of several Scott Boras clients who settled for smaller deals well into spring training. Martinez agreed to terms with the Mets for $12 million over one year, per multiple reports.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post was first to report the pact.

Martinez signed with the Dodgers in December to be a full-time designated hitter, a departure from how the team spread around starts at the position in the previous two years that the National League used a universal DH. The timing of the deal, with Martinez coming from the Red Sox and Justin Turner agreeing to terms with Boston in the same weekend, effectively made this a swap even though it all happened in free agency.

That came after Martinez finished off a five-year, $110 million contract in Boston. His agent Scott Boras told Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic in December 2022 that Martinez took less money to sign with the Dodgers:

“He wanted to win and he wanted to (optimize his ability). He felt the Dodgers were the best team to help him achieve those goals. He made them fully aware he has every intention to play well and seek his true value in the seasons ahead.”

Martinez’s plan worked out quite well on the front end, hitting 33 home runs in his age-35 season, more than double his total with the Red Sox a year earlier. The right-hander hit .271/.321/.572 with a 135 wRC+, the latter his highest since 2019.

But the payoff on the back end didn’t really come, which is why it took until a week before opening day for Martinez to sign.

Any thought of Martinez returning to the Dodgers all but ended when Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year deal with Los Angeles on December 11, locking up the designated hitter role.

Martinez with the Dodgers drove in 103 runs despite only playing in 113 games, as he missed time with back tightness for a few weeks in April and May, then was limited by tightness in his groin and hamstring for the bulk of August and into September. With Martinez batting cleanup, he joined teammates Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy as the first-ever Dodgers quartet to each drive in 100 runs, driving the first Los Angeles Dodgers offense to score 900 runs in a season.

He hit the Dodgers’ only home run of the National League Division Series, a solo shot off of Zac Gallen in Game 2 at Dodger Stadium.

During the 2023 season, Martinez reached milestones for both 300 home runs and 1,000 RBI. The six-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner is a career .287/.350/.524 hitter with 315 home runs, 366 doubles, 1,002 RBI and a 132 wRC+.