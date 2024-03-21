Dodgers vs. Padres game II chat

After winning opening day as the visiting team, the Dodgers are the home team on Thursday against the Padres at Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea, in the second and final game of the Seoul Series that has quickly become a secondary story involving the team.
Lineups
#SeoulSeries finale coming up next! pic.twitter.com/DPbJiBIPSS— San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 21, 2024
Today’s #SeoulSeries Dodgers lineup vs. Padres: pic.twitter.com/IY86WdGadu— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 21, 2024
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Padres
- Stadium: Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea
- Time: 3:07 a.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, ESPN (out of market)
- Radio: KLAC AM 570
