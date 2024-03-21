 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Padres game II chat

By Eric Stephen
After winning opening day as the visiting team, the Dodgers are the home team on Thursday against the Padres at Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea, in the second and final game of the Seoul Series that has quickly become a secondary story involving the team.

Lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Padres
  • Stadium: Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea
  • Time: 3:07 a.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, ESPN (out of market)
  • Radio: KLAC AM 570

