Dodgers can’t stop the bleeding in high-scoring loss to Padres

It took a lot to score on opening day, but in Thursday’s rematch between the Dodgers and Padres runs were plentiful. San Diego jumped out ahead early and held on for a 15-11 victory at Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea to conclude the Seoul Series.

Neither team had an extra-base hit in Wednesday’s opener, but made up for it Thursday. The Padres hit three doubles, two by catcher Luis Campusano, plus a triple by Jake Cronenworth. Three Dodgers doubled, including Mookie Betts, who brought home two with a drive off the left field wall in the third inning. Several balls seemed like home runs off the bat, but instead fell short, including two outs at the wall in right center by Shohei Ohtani.

Two innings later, Betts cleared the left field wall for the first home run of the major league season, part of a four-hit, six-RBI game.

His home run Thursday brought the Dodgers to within two, continuing a running theme in the game.

Down 5-0 before they even batted, the Dodgers brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the second inning. They had the tying run at the plate with one out in the fourth inning but stranded a pair in scoring position. Down four to start the seventh, the tying run came to the plate again, but two were stranded. The Dodgers got the tying run in scoring position in the eighth.

The Dodgers were playing from behind all game, and couldn’t fully catch up. Even though Betts’ two-run single in the eighth brought the Dodgers to within a run, Manny Machado dashed hopes of a comeback with a towering three-run home run off J.P. Feyereisen in the ninth.

Rough starts

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was bad in his major league debut. There’s no getting around that, not after he allowed five runs in just one inning, giving up four hard-hit balls along with a walk and a hit batter in a forgettable frame.

But Yamamoto was not alone.

Starting pitchers had a rough time during this series, with Tyler Glasnow’s five-inning, two-run effort on Wednesday looking Herculean by comparison. Staked to leads of 5-0 and 9-2, Joe Musgrove couldn’t finish the third inning for the Padres, leaving with two outs in the frame and five total runs charged to his ledger.

In all, Dodgers and Padres starting pitchers combined to allow 13 runs (12 earned) in 12⅓ innings, with as many walks (10) as strikeouts.

After Yamamoto’s hasty exit, the Dodgers scrambled to fill innings, though with a roster including 11 relievers for the two-game series, they were equipped to do so. Michael Grove and Kyle Hurt each pitched two innings, though Grove allowed four runs in his second frame.

Notes

Will Smith had four hits — one shy of his career high — including a double and two RBI.

Thursday was the third Dodgers-Padres game ever in which both teams scored in double digits, along with the 4+1 game (September 18, 2006) and August 4, 2019.

Max Muncy was charged with two errors on Thursday, the last of which came with two outs in the seventh with the bases loaded, unable to field a ground ball that would have kept the inning scoreless.

Ryan Yarbrough got five outs, allowing a run. He retired the first two batters in the top of the eighth, followed by Feyereisen striking out Xander Bogaerts to complete the first 1-2-3 inning of this game.

15 runs is the most the Padres have ever scored in a game against the Dodgers. The previous record was 14, set in 1993 and 1995.

Dodgers batters were not retired in order until the 18th inning of the Seoul Series.

Thursday particulars

Home runs: Mookie Betts (1); Manny Machado (1)

WP — Michael King (1-0): 3⅓ IP, 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts

LP — Yoshinobu Yamamoto (0-1): 1 IP, 4 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeout

Sv — Robert Suarez (1): 1⅓ IP, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts

Up next

The Dodgers’ next game that counts is one week from now, when they host the Cardinals for the home opener at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, March 28 (1:10 p.m., SportsNet LA). But in between now and then is the exhibition Freeway Series against the Angels, which begins Sunday evening in Los Angeles (4:10 p.m.; SportsNet LA, Bally Sports West).