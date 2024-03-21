Shohei Ohtani remains in Dodgers lineup, Will Ireton back as in-game interpreter for now

The Dodgers and Padres are both using their same starting lineups on Thursday as they did on Wednesday, which usually wouldn’t be all that newsworthy. But nothing about what happened in between games was normal.

Shohei Ohtani is starting at designated hitter and batting second for the Dodgers, which is his spot in the batting order. This will be his first game since Ippei Mizuhara, his longtime interpreter and friend, was fired by the Dodgers amid reports of ties to an illegal bookie and accusations from Ohtani’s attorneys of “massive theft.”

#Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani is “ready to play” and there was no consideration to sit him for tonight’s game. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) March 21, 2024

Perhaps this was to be expected given the rawness of the news. Things might be different in the week between Dodgers games that count after the team flies home from South Korea, when Major League Baseball has more time to dig into the details and determine if any action is needed, such as administrative leave with Ohtani’s alleged link to an illegal bookie.

Tisha Thompson at ESPN reported at least two payments of $500,000 from Ohtani to Matthew Bowyer, an Orange County bookmaker currently under investigation by federal authorities. But within her article was this note as it pertains to MLB:

A Major League Baseball source told ESPN the league has not been contacted by federal authorities and was not aware of the situation until ESPN raised it in recent days. The source said MLB’s next step would be to gather facts, which could take time in light of the ongoing federal investigation.

Similarly, the story at The Athletic from Andy McCullough, Fabian Ardaya, Sam Blum, and Britt Ghiroli noted on Wednesday that “Ohtani is not currently facing discipline, according to an MLB official,” as well as this:

According to a league source, MLB hasn’t been contacted by prosecutors. The MLBPA declined comment, and Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo, declined multiple requests for comment.

Mizuhara, who not only served as Ohtani’s interpreter but also the in-game interpreter for Japanese starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who makes his major league debut on Thursday. MLB rules allow for only one interpreter in the dugout within games, so Yoshihiro Sonoda, the interpreter for Yamamoto during interviews wasn’t in the dugout during his spring starts. That will continue to be the case for the time being.

Ippei Mizuhara had served as Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s interpreter in conversations with coaches and mound visits as well.



Starting tonight, Will Ireton — who had been Kenta Maeda’s interpreter in LA — will serve as Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and Yamamoto’s in-game interpreter. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 21, 2024

Enter Will Ireton, who is currently the Dodgers manager of performance operations in the team’s baseball operations department. Ireton served as interpreter for Kenta Maeda during his time with the Dodgers, then remained with the team once Maeda was traded before the 2020 season.

