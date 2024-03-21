March 21: Padres 15, Dodgers 11

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was rocked in his major league debut. Mookie Betts had four hits and drove in six runs, but the Dodgers couldn’t complete the comeback in a loss to the Padres on Thursday at GoCheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.
Dec 11, 2023, 11:08am PST
March 21
Dodgers comeback efforts fall short in loss to Padres
Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed five runs in one inning in his major league debut, and that set the tone in the Dodgers’ 15-11 loss to the Padres to conclude a two-game series at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.
March 21
Yoshinobu Yamamoto rocked in MLB debut
Prized Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed five runs in his major league debut, lasting only one inning.
March 21
Dodgers vs. Padres game II chat
The Dodgers battle the Padres at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, in the second and final game of their series in South Korea.
March 21
Ohtani remains lineup, Will Ireton back as in-game interpreter for now
On the day his interpreter was fired amid ties to an illegal gambling scandal, Shohei Ohtani is back in the Dodgers lineup in South Korea. Will Ireton, who is now in the team’s baseball operations department, will serve as the Dodgers in-game interpreter for now.
March 20
Dodgers on Deck: March 21 vs. Padres
Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes his major league debut for the Dodgers against the Padres on Thursday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.
December 11, 2023
Dodgers-Padres Seoul series televised by ESPN nationally
The Dodgers-Padres series in Seoul, South Korea on March 20-21, the expected debut of new signee Shohei Ohtani with the Dodgers, will be televised nationally by ESPN (in addition to the local broadcasts).