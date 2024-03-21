 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 Seoul Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

March 21: Padres 15, Dodgers 11

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Yoshinobu Yamamoto was rocked in his major league debut. Mookie Betts had four hits and drove in six runs, but the Dodgers couldn’t complete the comeback in a loss to the Padres on Thursday at GoCheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

