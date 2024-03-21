Yoshinobu Yamamoto rocked in MLB debut, allows 5 runs in one inning

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was rocked in his major league debut, giving up five runs while lasting only one inning for the Dodgers against the Padres on Thursday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

Yamamoto hit free agency at the perfect time, ahead of his age-25 season coming off three dominant, MVP-winning seasons in Japan. His robust market, with a handful of the richest suitors earned the right-hander a 12-year, $325 million contract, the longest and most lucrative contract for a pitcher in MLB history.

San Diego offered a rude awakening to the majors for Yamamoto, who allowed his first four batters faced to reach base. The key hit was a two-run double by Jake Cronenworth that provided the first runs of the game.

He allowed five runs while pitching just one inning, the most ever given up by a Dodgers starting pitcher in their major league debut while recording no more than three outs.

Yamamoto walked a batter, hit another, and one of the hits allowed was a barely-fair ball down the third base line that Max Muncy failed to get a glove on. But this was not an unlucky day for Yamamoto, who allowed four balls into play with all having an exit velocity of 96.2 mph or higher.

Usually when a pitcher is asked to “wear it” or take one for the team, it’s to soak up outs while getting pummeled to save other arms in the bullpen. But the Dodgers had seven other active pitchers who didn’t pitch Wednesday, and no other game on the schedule until an exhibition on Sunday in Los Angeles. Yet Yamamoto was still left out there to throw 43 pitches in what would be his only inning of work. That’s the most by any Dodgers pitcher with that short of an outing while making their major league debut since reliever Willie Ramsdell for Brooklyn on September 24, 1947.

The top of the first inning was a long one, and not just for the five runs scored off Yamamoto. There was also a mound visit from pitching coach Mark Prior, who was accompanied by Will Ireton, who is filling in as the Dodgers’ in-game interpreter for the time being. Hoever, folks watching on SportsNet LA would not know why Ireton was out there just by watching the broadcast, because news of Ippei Mizuhara’s firing was not mentioned during the game.