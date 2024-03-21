Dodgers notes: Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Only five players since 1961 have played primarily at shortstop for the first time in their careers after turning 30, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Mookie Betts could become the sixth. Who else holds these rare spots? Anthony Gharib at ESPN took a look at their careers.

Most recently, Joey Wendle played in 107 games at shortstop for the Miami Marlins after spending most of his career at second and third. He had the second most assists (218) and double plays (46) of his career.

We have to jump all the way back to 2010 for the next entrant: That year, Jamey Carroll played in 69 games at short for the Dodgers, splitting the role with Rafael Furcal and making just four errors all year.

The year prior, Nick Green played 81 games at shortstop for the Boston Red Sox, becoming the team’s primary shortstop after a difficult few seasons in the majors. Green played a career-high 81 games at the position and the second-most assists (221) of anyone on the team.

In 2001, Mike Lansing played 76 games at short in the final season of his MLB career for the Red Sox, making 172 assists and batting .301, his best average since 1998.

The first to do it, though, is possible the most unique: Tom Tresh played 119 games at shortstop in 1968, six years after winning Rookie of the Year for the Yankees at short. He played in the outfield in the years in between, winning a Golden Glove in 1965, then returned to short for a career-high 409 assists and 70 double plays.

