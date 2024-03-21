Too many questions remain in Shohei Ohtani/Ippei Mizuhara gambling story

It’s barely been 24 hours since the story first broke about Shohei Ohtani, through his since-fired interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, was linked to an alleged illegal bookmaker in Orange County. But still many questions remain.

Any connection between baseball and gambling rarely ends well, even after Major League Baseball added FanDuel as its official sports betting partner in March 2023. Two of the biggest scandals in the sport’s history involving gambling — the 1919 White Sox, and Pete Rose seven decades later. In both cases, the parties involved were all banned for life.

Those two very notable scandals involved betting on baseball, which to date hasn’t been alleged in the dealings of Mizuhara, and by extension, Ohtani, in any of the reporting. “I never bet on baseball,” Mizuhara told Tisha Thompson at ESPN on Tuesday. “That’s 100 percent. I knew that rule. ... We have a meeting about that in spring training.”

But that doesn’t necessarily absolve Ohtani from eventual punishment from MLB.

Major league rule 22(d)(3) addresses this (emphasis mine):

Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee who places bets with illegal book makers, or agents for illegal book makers, shall be subject to such penalty as the Commissioner deems appropriate in light of the facts and circumstances of the conduct. Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee who operates or works for an illegal bookmaking business shall be subject to a minimum of a one-year suspension by the Commissioner. For purposes of this provision, an illegal bookmaker is an individual who accepts, places or handles wagers on sporting events from members of the public as part of a gaming operation that is unlawful in the jurisdiction in which the bets are accepted.

So far, the reporting — from both Thompson at ESPN, and the group of Gustavo Arellano, Adam Elmahrek, Nathan Fenno, and Paul Pringle in the LA Times — has Mizuhara placing bets with Mathew Bowyer, an alleged bookie who is currently under federal investigation. The ESPN story reports at least $4.5 million in wire transfers from Ohtani’s bank account:

Federal authorities learned of Ohtani’s wire payments in January as part of their investigation into Bowyer’s bookmaking operation, a source told ESPN. ESPN reviewed wire-transfer data for two of the transactions, each totaling $500,000; “Shohei Otani” is visible alongside various bank account and wire-transfer information and the word “loan.” “Otani” is the Japanese two-way player’s legal name.

There’s the connection between Othani and an alleged illegal bookie.

How much Ohtani was involved is the crux of the most perplexing aspect of this story to date, in the conflicting stories from Mizuhara and from Ohtani’s camp. From Thompson at ESPN:

Initially, a spokesman for Ohtani told ESPN the slugger had transferred the funds to cover Mizuhara’s gambling debt. The spokesman presented Mizuhara to ESPN for a 90-minute interview Tuesday night, during which Mizuhara laid out his account in great detail. However, as ESPN prepared to publish the story Wednesday, the spokesman disavowed Mizuhara’s account and said Ohtani’s lawyers would issue a statement. “In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities,” read the statement from Berk Brettler LLP.

Subsquent reporting from Seoul, South Korea, where the Dodgers were to play the Padres for two games, note a similar pattern of conflicting accounts by Mizuhara from addressed the team in the clubhouse following Wednesday’s game to Thursday (in Seoul) when he was fired.

From Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic:

The meeting was brief, and came together abruptly, according to multiple people in the room. They described a “weird,” “strange” scene that included owner Mark Walter and Kasten. “Anything with that, the meeting,” Roberts said Thursday, “I can’t comment.” Within the room, according to a team source, Mizuhara told a version of the story similar to what he would told ESPN in his initial interview.

From Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times:

The change of stories came as a surprise to many in the Dodgers traveling party on Thursday, who were unsure of what to make of all the conflicting information. One player wondered how Ohtani’s seemingly infallible relationship with Mizuhara could end under such scandalous circumstances. Another quipped he was simply trying to stay away from public speculation running rampant on social media.

Thompson at ESPN in a follow-up on Thursday reported that representatives of Ohtani “have contacted law enforcement authorities and asked them to investigate a “massive theft” of money from the player, a source with direct knowledge told ESPN on Thursday.”

In that story, Thompson also offered a reason as to why Mizuhara’s story changed overnight:

In a subsequent interview with Mizuhara, he told ESPN he had not been truthful — that Ohtani had no knowledge of his gambling activities, debts or efforts to repay him. On Thursday, a source close to Ohtani gave an explanation for the changing storylines: As Ohtani’s handlers tried to determine what had happened, they initially relied solely on Mizuhara, who continued to translate for Ohtani.

The party line now from Ohtani’s camp sure seems to paint Mizuhara as the bad actor here, but even that raises the question of how did Mizuhara gain such outsized influence? It would be nice to hear from Ohtani himself on the matter.

At his Cup of Coffee newsletter, Craig Calcaterra lays out the possible scenarios of truth regarding the conflicting stories, and the ramifications of each regarding Ohtani and MLB.

Dylan Hernández in a column at the Los Angeles Times says Ohtani needs to grow up and take control of the situation itself, rather than rely on others as he’s done his whole life:

At the very least, the conflicting narratives created a public relations problem. The appearances were bad enough that Oakland A’s broadcaster Dallas Braden wondered on his X account if Ohtani was the person who was placing bets and made Mizuhara “the fall guy.” Ohtani’s silence has contributed to the speculation.

To date, all reports say that Major League Baseball is not investigating Ohtani just yet. But that doesn’t mean they won’t.

Othani is going to have to answer questions about this eventually, and the longer he waits to do so, the bigger a distraction this could become for the Dodgers. The next potential opportunity for Ohtani to speak is Sunday, when the Dodgers open the exhibition Freeway Series against the Angels.

Maybe by then everyone can get their stories straight.