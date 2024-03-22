Dodgers Week 1 review: Seoul splitting

If it feels to soon to have an actual week in review, that’s because the Dodgers played in the earliest part of the calendar in franchise history. The result was a two-game split with the Padres at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul in MLB’s first-ever regular season games in South Korea.

Tyler Glasnow was okay in his Dodgers debut, with his five innings the longest outing by any pitcher from either team in the two games. Yoshinobu Yamamoto was not good in his debut, needing 43 pitches to record his three outs while allowing five runs.

Though the trip was overshadowed by Shohei Ohtani embroiled in a controversy, as he began the trip with one interpreter and left with another. Ippei Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers amid reports of ties to illegal gambling, and accusations from Ohtani’s attorneys of “massive theft.” Many questions remain.

Batter of the week

Mookie Betts was in the middle — or rather, at the top — of everything for the Dodgers offense during both games in Seoul. He had two hits and a walk in opening day, including an RBI single in the decisive four-run eighth inning. On Thursday, Betts had four hits, with a two-run double, two-run home run, and two-run single.

Betts’ seven RBI are tied for second-most by a Dodger through the season’s first two games, tied with Spider Jorgensen in 1947. The most is eight RBI, by Ken Landreaux through the first two games of the 1983 season.

Honorable mention goes to catcher Will Smith, who had five hits in 10 at-bats, including a double.

Pitcher of the week

It’s always tough to choose anything over two games, especially when the only pitcher to last over two innings had more walks than strikeouts. But we’ll go here with Daniel Hudson, who made the team as a non-roster invitee, then earned the win on opening day with a scoreless inning, and a strikeout. For Hudson, who tore the ACL in his left knee in 2022 and suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee in 2023, picked up his first win in 669 days.

Week 1 results

1-1 record

16 runs scored (8.00 per game)

17 runs allowed (8.50 per game)

.472 pythagorean win percentage

Miscellany

Rare combo: Mookie Betts started at shortstop in the first two games of the season, after starting in right field in his previous four opening days with the Dodgers. He’s just the fourth player in franchise history to start on opening day in both the outfield and shortstop, and the first since the club moved to Los Angeles. The Brooklyn shortstop/outfielder opening day starters were John Hummel (1908, 1909), Jimmy Johnston (1908, 1923, 1925), and Arky Vaughan (1943, 1948).

Transactions

Saturday: Non-roster invitee Daniel Hudson was added to the roster, infielder Andre Lipcius was designated for assignment, and Miguel Vargas was optioned to Triple-A.

Wednesday: Blake Treinen (bruised lung) and Brusdar Graterol (shoulder inflammation) were new additions to the Dodgers injured list, in addition to the five other pitchers who were expected and/or already there.

Wednesday: Landon Knack was recalled as the Dodgers finalized their opening day roster.

Game results

Week 1 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Betts 9 2 6 1 1 7 0 2 11 0.667 0.727 1.111 1.838 Smith 10 1 5 1 0 2 0 1 11 0.500 0.545 0.600 1.145 Muncy 9 2 3 1 0 0 0 2 11 0.333 0.455 0.444 0.899 Freeman 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 11 0.167 0.545 0.167 0.712 Heyward 6 3 2 0 0 2 0 0 7 0.333 0.286 0.333 0.619 Ohtani 10 1 3 0 0 2 1 0 11 0.300 0.273 0.300 0.573 T. Hernández 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.125 0.300 0.125 0.425 Lux 10 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.200 0.200 0.200 0.400 Outman 6 2 0 0 0 1 0 3 10 0.000 0.400 0.000 0.400 K. Hernández 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 0.000 0.333 0.000 0.333 Offense 75 16 23 3 1 15 1 15 95 0.307 0.421 0.387 0.808

Week 1 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP Glasnow 1 0-0 5.0 2 2 2 4 3 3.60 1.200 Yamamoto 1 0-1 1.0 4 5 5 1 2 45.00 5.000 Starters 2 0-1 6.0 6 7 7 5 5 10.50 1.833 Yarbrough 1 0-0 1.7 1 1 0 2 1 0.00 1.800 Phillips 1 0-0, Sv 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.000 Hudson 1 1-0 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0.00 1.000 Brasier 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.000 Kelly 1 0-0 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 1.000 Varland 1 0-0 0.3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0.000 Hurt 1 0-0 2.0 3 1 1 1 0 4.50 2.000 Vesia 1 0-0 1.0 1 1 1 1 2 9.00 2.000 Grove 1 0-0 2.0 5 4 3 0 2 13.50 2.500 Feyereisen 1 0-0 1.0 3 3 3 1 1 27.00 4.000 Bullpen 10 1-0, Sv 12.0 15 10 8 5 9 6.00 1.667 Totals 12 1-1 18.0 21 17 15 10 14 7.50 1.722

The week ahead

The Dodgers now have the awkward transition from playing real games to playing three more exhibitions in the Freeway Series against the Angels beginning on Sunday, before starting the regular season for good on March 28 with every other major league team. Continuing the George Hendrick gauntlet, up next on the real-schedule portion of the docket are the Cardinals, including noted midwestern farmer Miles Mikolas on the mound for one of the games.

The pitching matchups here are a best guess.