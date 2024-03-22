 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers Week 1 review: Seoul splitting

Dodgers split two games in South Korea. Mookie Betts drove in seven. Shohei Ohtani began the trip with one interpreter and left with another.

By Eric Stephen
BASEBALL-MLB-KOR-DODGERS-PADRES Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

If it feels to soon to have an actual week in review, that’s because the Dodgers played in the earliest part of the calendar in franchise history. The result was a two-game split with the Padres at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul in MLB’s first-ever regular season games in South Korea.

Tyler Glasnow was okay in his Dodgers debut, with his five innings the longest outing by any pitcher from either team in the two games. Yoshinobu Yamamoto was not good in his debut, needing 43 pitches to record his three outs while allowing five runs.

Though the trip was overshadowed by Shohei Ohtani embroiled in a controversy, as he began the trip with one interpreter and left with another. Ippei Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers amid reports of ties to illegal gambling, and accusations from Ohtani’s attorneys of “massive theft.” Many questions remain.

Batter of the week

Mookie Betts was in the middle — or rather, at the top — of everything for the Dodgers offense during both games in Seoul. He had two hits and a walk in opening day, including an RBI single in the decisive four-run eighth inning. On Thursday, Betts had four hits, with a two-run double, two-run home run, and two-run single.

Betts’ seven RBI are tied for second-most by a Dodger through the season’s first two games, tied with Spider Jorgensen in 1947. The most is eight RBI, by Ken Landreaux through the first two games of the 1983 season.

Honorable mention goes to catcher Will Smith, who had five hits in 10 at-bats, including a double.

Pitcher of the week

It’s always tough to choose anything over two games, especially when the only pitcher to last over two innings had more walks than strikeouts. But we’ll go here with Daniel Hudson, who made the team as a non-roster invitee, then earned the win on opening day with a scoreless inning, and a strikeout. For Hudson, who tore the ACL in his left knee in 2022 and suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee in 2023, picked up his first win in 669 days.

Week 1 results

1-1 record
16 runs scored (8.00 per game)
17 runs allowed (8.50 per game)
.472 pythagorean win percentage

Miscellany

Rare combo: Mookie Betts started at shortstop in the first two games of the season, after starting in right field in his previous four opening days with the Dodgers. He’s just the fourth player in franchise history to start on opening day in both the outfield and shortstop, and the first since the club moved to Los Angeles. The Brooklyn shortstop/outfielder opening day starters were John Hummel (1908, 1909), Jimmy Johnston (1908, 1923, 1925), and Arky Vaughan (1943, 1948).

Transactions

Saturday: Non-roster invitee Daniel Hudson was added to the roster, infielder Andre Lipcius was designated for assignment, and Miguel Vargas was optioned to Triple-A.

Wednesday: Blake Treinen (bruised lung) and Brusdar Graterol (shoulder inflammation) were new additions to the Dodgers injured list, in addition to the five other pitchers who were expected and/or already there.

Wednesday: Landon Knack was recalled as the Dodgers finalized their opening day roster.

Game results

Week 1 batting

Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS
Betts 9 2 6 1 1 7 0 2 11 0.667 0.727 1.111 1.838
Smith 10 1 5 1 0 2 0 1 11 0.500 0.545 0.600 1.145
Muncy 9 2 3 1 0 0 0 2 11 0.333 0.455 0.444 0.899
Freeman 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 11 0.167 0.545 0.167 0.712
Heyward 6 3 2 0 0 2 0 0 7 0.333 0.286 0.333 0.619
Ohtani 10 1 3 0 0 2 1 0 11 0.300 0.273 0.300 0.573
T. Hernández 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.125 0.300 0.125 0.425
Lux 10 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.200 0.200 0.200 0.400
Outman 6 2 0 0 0 1 0 3 10 0.000 0.400 0.000 0.400
K. Hernández 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 0.000 0.333 0.000 0.333
Offense 75 16 23 3 1 15 1 15 95 0.307 0.421 0.387 0.808

Week 1 pitching

Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP
Glasnow 1 0-0 5.0 2 2 2 4 3 3.60 1.200
Yamamoto 1 0-1 1.0 4 5 5 1 2 45.00 5.000
Starters 2 0-1 6.0 6 7 7 5 5 10.50 1.833
Yarbrough 1 0-0 1.7 1 1 0 2 1 0.00 1.800
Phillips 1 0-0, Sv 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.000
Hudson 1 1-0 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0.00 1.000
Brasier 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.000
Kelly 1 0-0 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 1.000
Varland 1 0-0 0.3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0.000
Hurt 1 0-0 2.0 3 1 1 1 0 4.50 2.000
Vesia 1 0-0 1.0 1 1 1 1 2 9.00 2.000
Grove 1 0-0 2.0 5 4 3 0 2 13.50 2.500
Feyereisen 1 0-0 1.0 3 3 3 1 1 27.00 4.000
Bullpen 10 1-0, Sv 12.0 15 10 8 5 9 6.00 1.667
Totals 12 1-1 18.0 21 17 15 10 14 7.50 1.722

The week ahead

The Dodgers now have the awkward transition from playing real games to playing three more exhibitions in the Freeway Series against the Angels beginning on Sunday, before starting the regular season for good on March 28 with every other major league team. Continuing the George Hendrick gauntlet, up next on the real-schedule portion of the docket are the Cardinals, including noted midwestern farmer Miles Mikolas on the mound for one of the games.

The pitching matchups here are a best guess.

Week 2 schedule

Mon, Mar 25 Tue, Mar 26 Wed, Mar 27 Thu, Mar 28 Fri, Mar 29 Sat, Mar 30 Sun, Mar 31
vs. Angels at Angels OFF vs. Cardinals vs. Cardinals vs. Cardinals vs. Cardinals
6:10 p.m. 6:07 p.m. 1:10 p.m. 7:10 p.m. 6:10 p.m. 4:10 p.m.
Paxton v. Stone v. Glasnow v. Yamamoto v. Miller v. Paxton v.
TBA TBA Mikolas Lynn Matz (L) Gibson
SNLA/KCOP SNLA/BSW SNLA Apple TV+ SNLA ESPN
The games against the Angels will also be televised locally by KCOP (Monday) and Bally Sports West (Sunday, Tuesday).

