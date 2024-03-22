Reactions to Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s major league debut

Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his highly anticipated major league debut against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, where the young right-hander struggled mightily, lasting just one inning while surrendering five earned runs in the 15-11 loss.

The three-time Eiji Sawamura award winner and three time NPB MVP struggled in his last two starts of spring training prior to his outing against San Diego, and those struggles continued into the beginning of the regular season.

Among all Dodgers pitchers who made their major league debut with the team, Yamamoto allowed the most earned runs in the least amount of innings in franchise history.

When asked about what the main reason for his struggles were, Yamamoto stated that he was not used to pitching out of the stretch, notes Fred Roggin of KLAC AM 570.

Let’s take a look at some of the other reactions to Yamamoto’s massively disappointing debut.

Links

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register writes about Yamamoto’s thoughts after his debut, noting that the 25-year-old takes responsibility for his poor outing and feels a sense of regret for leaving his team with a wide deficit after just half an inning.

“I feel regret that I just couldn’t keep the team in the game from the get-go,” Yamamoto said through his interpreter, denying that nerves in his debut played a part. “So I do feel a responsibility for it. Like I said, I just have to get ready for the next outing.”

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times notes that Yamamoto isn’t deterred after his debut, with manager Dave Roberts expressing confidence in the rookie to bounce back from an awful start.

Roberts was unsure how much Yamamoto’s command was influenced by nerves over making his MLB debut. But, Roberts insisted, “You know he’ll bounce back from this. … I know he’s not running from it.”

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic notes that Yamamoto was not comfortable on the mound against San Diego, leading to an inability to accurately control his command and the desired location of his pitches.

At no point did Yamamoto look comfortable. “(He) just didn’t have the command,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s not about the stuff. When you’re a command guy, which he’s been his entire career, his life, and you misfire and get behind in counts and hit batters, that’s just not who he is.”

Matt Ehalt of the New York Post writes about what Yamamoto has to do in order to improve over the course of the regular season, noting that Yamamoto will seek guidance from his coaches on how to effectively pitch from the stretch prior to his next start.

“I wasn’t able to execute a pitch from the stretch,” Yamamoto said after allowing five runs in just one inning, according to MLB.com. “I know how to fix it, and I’m going to talk to my pitching coaches Mark [Prior] and Connor [McGuiness] and fix it for my next outing.”

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report grades Yamamoto’s debut performance, criticizing his command but praising his arsenal— particularly, his devastating curveball— that led him to striking out two in his lone inning of work.