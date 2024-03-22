MLB opens investigation into Shohei Ohtani & Ippei Mizuhara allegations

Given the nature of the allegations involving debts with an illegal bookmaker, a reported $4.5 million in payments, claims of “massive theft.” and the Dodgers firing interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, it seemed inevitable Major League Baseball would investigate this week’s news surrounding Shohei Ohtani.

On Friday, the league office made it official.

“Major League Baseball has been gathering information since we learned about the allegations involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhari from the news media,” MLB said in a statement. “Earlier today, our Department of Investigations (DOI) began their formal process investigating the matter.”

The Dodgers fired Mizuhara on Wednesday after reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN detailed gambling debts racked up by Mizuhara with an Orange County bookmaker who is under federal investigation. Ohtani’s attorneys issued a statement alleging “massive theft.”

Tisha Thompson at ESPN published a timeline of events from the past week that included her 90-minute interview with Mizuhara, which was later retracted by Mizuhara, as well as a team meeting in the Dodgers clubhouse after Wednesday’s opening day in Seoul, South Korea.

In Thompson’s timeline, she notes that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred was first made aware of something happening with Ohtani. “A source would later say MLB started seeking answers from federal authorities in California early Monday but received no response,” she wrote.