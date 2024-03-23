Dodgers notes: Shohei Ohtani, Ippei Mizuhara, Daniel Hudson

The Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizzuhara story is going to dominate Dodgers headlines for a while, especially so this week as the team doesn’t play again until Sunday night, so there isn’t much else to talk about.

Major League Baseball announced on Friday it was open investigation into Ohtani and Mizuhara, the latter who was fired by the Dodgers on Wednesday. In that investigation, report T.J. Quinn and Alden González at ESPN, the league is expected to try to interview both Mizuhara and Ohtani.

Also within that ESPN story: “Ohtani is expected to remain on the Dodgers’ active roster while the league’s investigation unfolds.”

At The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal and Andy McCullough opined on the questions that still need to be answered in the Ohtani/Mizuhara story, including what kind of discipline, if any, Ohtani might face from the league:

If Ohtani was simply paying off Mizuhara’s debts to an illegal bookmaker, he might have broken federal law, but would reside in more of a gray area with regard to Rule 21. Even if a subsequent federal investigation determined he placed bets with an illegal bookmaker, league precedent suggests he only would receive a fine. In 2015, the league fined Miami Marlins pitcher Jarred Cosart an undisclosed amount after determining he placed illegal sports bets. But because the league found Cosart did not bet on baseball, that was the extent of his penalty.

Kevin Rector at the Los Angeles Times spoke to several legal experts to look at what lies ahead in a potential federal investigation, plus whether Ohtani was a victim of theft.

As a palate cleanser to head into the weekend, here are details of the potential $2 million in performance bonuses that Daniel Hudson can earn this season, in addition to his $2 million base salary, per Associated Press:

He can earn $1 million in performance bonuses for games: $250,000 each for 50 and 55, and $500,000 for 60. Hudson also can get $1 million for games finished: $200,000 each for 40 and 45, and $300,000 apiece for 50 and 55.

Hudson last pitched in 50 games in 2021, when he appeared in 54 games for the Padres and Nationals. He appeared in 25 games in the first half of 2022 before tearing his ACL. Hudson’s career high in games finished is 25, set in 2019.

