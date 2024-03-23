Dodgers set starting rotation for Freeway Series

The Dodgers set their starting rotation for this weekend’s Freeway Series exhibitions against the Angels, which gives a pretty clear look at the order of pitchers the team will use to re-open the regular season next weekend.

Bobby Miller starts on Sunday night against the Angels at Dodger Stadium, followed by Gavin Stone on Monday night in Los Angeles. The final game of the Freeway Series is at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Tuesday, and will be started by James Paxton.

Miller and Stone weren’t on the active roster for the two regular season games in South Korea, but both did pitch in the same exhibition game on Monday against the Korean national team. Miller started and struck out six with no walks in his five innings, allowing a pair of runs. Stone followed by striking out eight of his 11 batters faced in 3⅓ scoreless innings.

Before that performance on Monday, Stone was informed by manager Dave Roberts that he earned a spot in the starting rotation to open the season.

“I’m incredibly thankful for that and the opportunity that they’re giving me,” Stone said Monday in the interview room of Gocheok Stadium. “Very appreciative, and I look forward to taking advantage of it.”

Paxton, who remained at Camelback Ranch in Arizona to continue to ramp up for the season while the team was overseas, signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Dodgers on January 29. He’ll earn a $2 million bonus by being on the active roster on domestic opening day, which is Thursday against the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.

Assuming Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto start the first two games against St. Louis, in that order, that will have Miller, Stone, and Paxton each pitching on five days rest for their first regular season starts of 2024.

Freeway Series schedule