Dodgers option J.P. Feyereisen, Landon Knack, Gus Varland to Triple-A Oklahoma City

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers on Friday optioned J.P. Feyereisen, Landon Knack, and Gus Varland to Triple-A Oklahoma City, which essentially finalizes the roster for the home opener this Thursday.

For opening day in South Korea, both the Dodgers and Padres cut rosters down to 29 players, with 26 active during the two games in Seoul. Starting pitchers Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone, and James Paxton were exempt for those two games, as they would not be used. Those three pitchers are starting, in that order, in the Freeway Series exhibition games against the Angels beginning Sunday night as a final tuneup for the season.

With those three starters added to the active roster, three others had to go. Hence Feyereisen, Knack, and Varland getting optioned.

Feyereisen and Varland were the last two pitchers used by the Dodgers in the Seoul Series. Feyereisen got the final out of the eighth inning on Thursday but then allowed a three-run home run to Manny Machado that put the game out of reach. Varland got the final out of the inning in relief of Feyereisen.

Knack was the only pitcher the Dodgers did not use in a game in South Korea.

Any optional assignment that happens before domestic opening day March 28 don’t count against the limit of five options per player per season, a source confirmed to True Blue LA.

Those three getting optioned, in addition to Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol already on the injured list, makes room in the bullpen for two more arms. Michael Grove and Kyle Hurt give the Dodgers two multi-inning relief options in addition to bulk left-hander Ryan Yarbrough.

In other roster news, infielder Andre Lipcius cleared waivers and was sent outright on Saturday to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Lipcius, who was acquired from the Tigers for cash on March 4, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on March 16, when non-roster Daniel Hudson made the team.