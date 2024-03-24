Dodgers notes: Teoscar Hernández, Phil Bickford, MLB uniforms

While you prepare yourself again for exhibition mode, having already tasted the regular season, heading into the Freeway Series, here are a few Dodgers stories to cleanse your palate on a Sunday morning.

Thirteen of the 45 total pitches Teoscar Hernández saw in the first two regular season games against the Padres were sliders. Six were balls, two were called for strikes, four were fouled off. The lone slider put in play by Hernández was a harmless flyout to shallow center.

That sliders were thrown to him 28.9 percent of the time represented a slight downgrade over last year, when pitchers attacked Hernández with the pitch 32.4 percent of the time. The 868 sliders — counting any sweeper and slurve within the slider definition as well — thrown to Hernández were the most faced by any batter in a season dating back to at least 2008. Zach Crizer at Baseball Prospectus looked at how Hernández was pitched in 2023, and the adjustments made along the way.

Crizer found that Hernández adjusted to hit more sliders, but it came at the cost of being able to punish fastballs:

To make that happen, though, he was making sacrifices. Subconsciously, or maybe sometimes purposefully, Hernández was training his eyes and his bat for a slider when he still had the strategic license to focus on fastballs. The result was exactly what the pitchers were going for, really. Improvement squaring up sliders meant that 17.8% of his swings at them led to fly balls or line drives—the most productive type of contact. Against fastballs, however, a career-low 14.5% of his swings turned into fly balls or line drives. The good slider swings gave him a .410 average and .699 slugging percentage, but the fastball ones came with a .588 average and 1.325 slugging percentage.

Old friend alerts

The Mets made their one-year, $12 million contract with designated hitter J.D. Martinez official on Saturday morning. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, reliever Phil Bickford was designated for assignment.

Bickford, who was traded by the Dodgers to the Mets along with Adam Kolarek last August 1 for cash considerations, had a 4.95 ERA and 4.46 FIP in 61 games in 2023 between Los Angeles and New York, with 76 strikeouts and 39 walks in 67⅓ innings.

New, on threads

If you haven’t already read Mack Astin’s fan post on the various levels of cutting corners and mistakes with MLB uniforms this season, take some time to enjoy his writing.

Paul Lukas at Uni-Watch enjoyed the post so much that he featured it on his blog on Thursday, calling it “The Funniest Thing Ever Written About the MLB/Nike Fiasco (or anything else).”