Dodgers 2024 injured list tracker

During the Dodgers’ 2024 season, we’ll keep track of every time a player is on the injured list, which is a minimum of 10 days for position players and 15 days for pitchers. We’ll also track the concussion injured list, which is a minimum of seven days, as well as bereavement leave, the paternity list, and family medical emergency leave.

Any time a player misses time and is removed from the active roster, we’ll track them here.

The first three Dodgers to land on the injured list came during spring training, with Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Clayton Kershaw all placed on the 60-day IL as they recover from surgery. Gonsolin, after his Tommy John surgery in September 2023, is not expected to pitch in 2024. Kershaw and May might be ready at some point after the All-Star break.

Walker Buehler is coming back from his second Tommy John surgery, in August 2022, and will be on an innings limit in 2024. He was slow-played during spring and likely won’t be ready until about a month into the season. Emmet Sheehan was slowed during spring training and was placed on the injured list with right forearm inflammation when the Dodgers finalized their opening day roster on March 20 when the team started in Seoul, South Korea.

Relievers Brusdar Graterol (shoulder inflammation) and Blake Treinen (bruised lung) also started the season on the injured list, two of seven Dodgers pitchers opening the year on the IL.

We’ll keep track of all this missed time during the season. You can click on the links below for more specific information on each injured list stint, including any potential timetable for return. We’ve tracked IL moves for a number of seasons now, including in 2023 when 34 different Dodgers missed time.

Note: if you are on a mobile device, this table will show up best in landscape mode.