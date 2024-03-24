Kyle Hurt gets his shot after making first opening day roster

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers optioned pitchers J.P. Feyereisen, Landon Knack, and Gus Varland on Friday, which essentially set their roster for when the regular season resumes on Thursday. That means a spot in the bullpen for rookie Kyle Hurt, among others.

Hurt mowed down hitters between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City last season, with 152 strikeouts in 92 innings and a 39.2-percent strikeout rate. He wowed in his major league debut last September, with two perfect innings and three strikeouts against San Diego.

Last week, he made his first opening day roster.

Hurt said Sunday he was more shocked to find out he was going to South Korea than he was when he found out he made the opening day roster as well while in Seoul.

“Mark [Prior] pulled me aside and told me,” Hurt said of learning he made the opening day roster. “It didn’t really kick in until I actually played in the game, which was kind of cool.”

A starting pitcher throughout the minors, Hurt was stretched out to as much as three innings during spring training, sometimes counting bullpen work after a Cactus League appearance. But his role now with the Dodgers is in relief, sometimes at a moment’s notice, like on Thursday when he pitched two innings in relief, the second pitcher in following Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s one-inning debut. Hurt allowed a run on three hits.

“When you start ever fifth day, you have a routine you stick with. It’s something you do your whole career. It’s a little different switching it up. Some things are similar, some days I have to really figure out how my arm is feeling, and take it easy certain days,” Hurt said. “It’s more me learning how to control how my arm feels.”

Hurt said he’s talked to a number of relievers on the team for advice about how to change his routine to stay ready on short notice. But mostly, he’s embracing the opportunity to be back in the majors.

“I take it as it is. I’m happy to be here. Whatever they need, I’m more than willing to do,” Hurt said. “I just want to compete, at any spot, it doesn’t matter.”