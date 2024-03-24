Shohei Ohtani to speak Monday regarding fired interpreter Ippei Mizuhara

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani is batting second as the designated hitter for the Dodgers in Sunday night’s Freeway Series opener at Dodger Stadium. Before the game he was on the field and visited with some of his old Angels teammates.

It seemed like any other game, other than Major League Baseball investigating everything surrounding Ohtani and his since-fired interpreter Ippei Mizzuhara, including ties to an alleged illegal bookmaker, a reported $4.5 million in gambling debts, and Ohtani’s attorney’s claiming “massive theft” in a story that has more questions than answers at this point.

None of those answers came Sunday, the first game for the Dodgers in Southern California after arriving home from South Korea, where the team opened its regular season as the Ohtani story broke.

Ohtani did tell reporters before Sunday’s game that he would address the media on Monday, but given the ongoing investigations and potential legal troubles associated, it remains in question what exactly Ohtani might say on Monday.

“I think it’s good. It’s the right thing to do. I’m happy he’s going to speak, and speak to what he knows and give his thoughts on the situation,” manager Dave Roberts said Sunday. “I think it will give us all a little more clarity.”

Roberts said Ohtani has not addressed the team, but has had one-off conversations with various players. Roberts said he’s checked in with Ohtani, but mostly about baseball.

“Everything I’ve seen, he’s kind of been business as usual, really.” Roberts added. “So I’m really looking forward to him addressing [the media] tomorrow as well.”

The longer had Ohtani gone without any sort of statement or media scrum would have meant more chances for his teammates to be asked about the situation. Most of that burden usually falls on Roberts, who as the manager is the most front-facing member of the organization, with his twice-daily media availability.

So far, Roberts said this hasn’t been a hindrance for the Dodgers, who have sadly had experience dealing with distractions in recent years. In 2021, Trevor Bauer spent the final half of the season on administrative leave, then received the longest suspension in the nine-year history of MLB’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy. Last year, Julio Urías missed the final month of the season on administrative leave under that policy, with the investigation still ongoing.

“We’re certainly battle-tested in that regard, and we’ve shown over the years that we can move forward,” Roberts said. “Not to be insensitive to various situations, but we all understand we have a job to do. First and foremost, playing baseball and preparing has got to be a part of it.”