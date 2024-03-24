LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers just got back from opening their regular season in Seoul, South Korea. They might also open the 2025 season in Tokyo, Japan as well.

Bob Nightengale at USA Today reported in his Sunday notes column, “The Chicago Cubs and Dodgers have been privately informed they have been selected to open the 2025 season in Tokyo.”

Considering the Dodgers just spent over $1 billion in signing Japanese superstars Shohei Ohtani and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to record-setting contracts, the appeal of having them play major league games in their home country is off the charts. And that’s before considering the Dodgers’ expected pursuit of Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki next offseason.

The Dodgers have not confirmed any such trip to Tokyo just yet.

“I have heard rumblings. I hope we’re included,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before Sunday’s Freeway Series game at Doodger Stadium. “I know there is nothing finalized yet. Obviously, it makes a lot of sense.”

To give an idea of timing, news of the Dodgers and Padres potentially playing in South Korea broke in the first week of May 2023, and was not announced officially by Major League Baseball until July.

As part of the collective bargaining agreement, MLB players and owners agreed to regular season games internationally. Last year there were games in Mexico City and London, which will also be the case this season and in 2026. Mexico City is also on the docket for 2025, as is San Juan, Puerto Rico, with a return trip to San Juan in 2026.

A June 2025 MLB trip to Paris was also in the works, but plans were scuttled last November after the league failed to secure a promoter for the event, per Associated Press.

Just back from Seoul, the first-ever MLB regular season games in South Korea, Roberts and the Dodgers have fresh perspective on the international games.

“The experience itself was fantastic, and I do think it’s good for our guys to realize that it’s bigger than themselves, it’s bigger than the Dodgers,” Roberts said. “It was about Major League Baseball going to South Korea, which was great.”