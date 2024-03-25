Dodgers notes: Gavin Stone, Shohei Ohtani, bullpen usage

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers final home exhibition before domestic opening day was a clunker on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, falling to the Angels 6-0.

Gavin Stone pitched into the fifth inning in his final tuneup of the spring, but allowed four runs on four hits, with four strikeouts. The big blow was a three-run home run by Logan O’Hoppe in the second inning. Stone threw 71 pitches, and is due to start next on Sunday against the Cardinals, which will be an exclusive ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ telecast on ESPN.

Shohei Ohtani played catch in the outfield before Monday’s game, his first time throwing since elbow surgery last September. Dave Roberts said Ohtani threw from 45 feet in distance and is likely to throw again within the next few days.

But as much of a milestone as that was, today was much more about his statement read before the game, in which Ohtani said, “I never bet on baseball, any other sports or never have asked somebody to do on my behalf.”

At the plate Ohtani walked and Freddie Freeman doubled. The big three of Mookie Betts, Ohtani, and Freeman combined to go 1-for-8 on the night. The Dodgers as a team only had three hits in getting shut out.

Joe Kelly retired both batters he faced in the fifth inning. Daniel Hudson allowed a pair of runs in the sixth inning, getting two outs. Ryan Yarbough retired all six batters he faced in the seventh and eighth.

Alex Vesia pitched on back-to-back days for the first time this spring, pitching the ninth on Monday after facing one batter on Sunday.

After Michael Grove, Vesia, Ryan Brasier, and Evan Phillips each pitched on Sunday, that leaves Kyle Hurt as the only one of the eight still-active Dodgers relievers who has not yet pitched in the Freeway Series.

Most importantly, Angels lefty José Suarez recorded the final nine outs without allowing a run, earning a three-inning save.

Up next

The Dodgers finish off their exhibition schedule on Tuesday night in Anaheim (6:07 p.m.; SportsNet LA, Bally Sports West) with James Paxton on the mound. Right-hander Chase Silseth starts for the Angels.