Shohei Ohtani: ‘I never bet on baseball, any other sports or never have asked somebody to do on my behalf’

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani on Monday spoke publicly for the first time since his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers. In the roughly 11-minute press conference, during which no questions were allowed, Ohtani said he has never bet on baseball or any other sport, and accused Mizuhara of theft and lying to both Ohtani and his representatives.

There’s only so much one can glean from a one-sided, unquestioned statement, and questions still remain, like exactly what authorities did Ohtani’s representatives pursue regarding Mizuhara — last Thursday the IRS announced it opened a criminal investigation into Mizuhara — or how exactly did Mizuhara have access to Ohtani’s accounts in the first place, or how does one not notice a reported $4.5 million — the amount reported last week by ESPN — gone missing.

But Ohtani’s statement did at least draw very specific battle lines.

Here is Ohtani’s statement in full, which was translated by Will Ireton, with the transcript below.

Shohei Ohtani addresses the media regarding Ippei Mizuhara and the recent gambling allegations. pic.twitter.com/tioSqvkPvn — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 25, 2024

“First of all, thank you very much for coming. I want to be here today to be able to talk. I’m sure it was very tough. It’s been a tough week for fans and team officials. And I’m very grateful that the media has been patient in this process. Just on a personal note, I’m very sad and shocked that someone I’ve trusted has done this.

“Obviously, today there’s things that I’m limited and being able to talk about, I hope you understand. I do have a document in front of me that I will refer to that will detail what has happened.

“I never bet on baseball, any other sports or never have asked somebody to do on my behalf. And I have never went through a bookmaker, to bet on sports.

“Up until a couple of days ago, I didn’t know that this was happening.

“Just to kind of just go over the result. In conclusion, Ippei has been stealing money from my account, and has told lies.

“Last weekend in Korea, media reached out to a representative in my camp. inquiring about my my potential involvement in sports betting. Ippei never revealed to me that there was this media inquiry, and to the representatives to my camp, he told — Ippei told to the media and to my representatives that I, you know, on behalf of a friend paid off debt.

“Upon further questioning it was revealed that it was actually in fact Ippei who was in debt, and told my representatives that I was paying off those debts. All of this has been a complete lie.

“Ippei obviously lied about, you know, basically didn’t tell me about the media inquiry. Ippei has been telling everybody around that he has been communicating with Shohei on all of this account to my representative and to the team, and that hasn’t been true.

“The first time I knew about Ippei’s gambling was during the after the first game [March 20 in South Korea] when we had a team meeting in the clubhouse. During the team meeting, obviously Ippei was speaking English and I didn’t have a translator on my side. But even with that, I kinda understood what was going on and started to feel that there was something amiss.

“Prior to the meeting, I was told by Ippei, let’s talk one-to-one in the hotel after the meeting. So I waited until then. Up until that team meeting, I didn’t know that Ippei had a gambling addiction and was in debt.

“Obviously I never agreed to pay off the debt or you know, make payments to the bookmaker. Finally, when we went back to the hotel, and talked one-to-one, that was when I was when I found out that he had a massive debt.

“It was revealed to me during that meeting that Ippei admitted that he was sending money using my account to the bookmaker. Obviously I was it was an absurd thing that was happening, and I contacted my representatives at that point. When I was finally able to talk to my representatives, that’s when my representatives found out that they had been lying the whole time. And that’s when I started contacting the Dodgers and my lawyers. The Dodgers and the lawyers at that moment, found out also as well that they had been lied to.

“My lawyers recommended that, since this is theft and fraud, that that we have the proper authorities handle this matter. In conclusion, I do want to make it clear that I never bet on sports, or had willfully sent money to the bookmaker.

“To summarize how I’m feeling right now I’m just beyond shock. It’s really hard to verbalize how I’m feeling at this point. The season is going to start, and I’m going to obviously let my lawyers handle matters from here on out, and I am completely assisting in all investigations that are taking place right now.

“I’m looking forward to focusing on the season. I’m glad that we had this opportunity to talk and I’m sure there will be continuing investigations moving forward. Thank you very much.”