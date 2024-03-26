Kendall George & Dodgers minor leaguers get chance on the big stage in Freeway Series

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers have already essentially set their 26-player active roster for the season, but with the Freeway Series exhibition games nestled in between opening day in Seoul and the regular season resumption on Thursday, opportunities abound for several minor leaguers in these games against the Angels.

The Dodgers have started regulars in each of the first two Freeway Series games at Dodger Stadium, and that will likely be the case again Tuesday night in Anaheim. But the starters have basically only batted three times in these games, leaving several innings and at-bats for some minor league players to ply their trade in a big league stadium.

“To get to see a lot of the younger prospects out there, it was great,” manager Dave Roberts said Sunday. “You saw [Josue] De Paula make a great play in right field, You see Kendall George and that speed tool, that run tool he has.”

De Paula on Sunday made a nice into the netting down the right field line, and George blazed his way to an easy stolen base. George also impressed in the spring breakout game on March 16 against Angels minor leaguers in Tempe, hitting a triple and double to show off his speed.

Kendall George's 80-grade speed is never in doubt



“It was a lot of fun, just playing against some of the top prospects. I just went out there competing,” George said. “That’s what I love to do. I love that environment and I can’t wait to do more of that this year.”

The Dodgers drafted George in the first round in 2023 out of Atascocita High School in Texas, and he hit .370/.458/.420 with nearly as many walks (17) as strikeouts (20) between the Arizona Complex League and Low-A Rancho Cucamonga, and he also stole 17 bases in 28 games in his professional debut.

He came to Dodger Stadium to be introduced soon after he was drafted, and was also in the park with other Quakes players for a simulated game or two later in the season. But the Freeway Series marked his Dodger Stadium debut, in actual games, even if they are only exhibitions.

“It’s an opportunity. I really have nothing to lose. You’re just going out there and competing with the big boys. At the end of the day it’s still the same game,” George said. “It’s so early in my career. I feel like it’s just a glimpse of what is to come in the future.”

It hasn’t all been roses, as a fly that should have been caught ball fell between George and De Paula in Monday’s game. But that’s part of the growing process.

George and De Paula were not alone in seeing the field at Dodger Stadium. Zyhir Hope, who was acquired from the Cubs on January 11 in the Michael Busch trade, played left field on Monday, combining with George and De Paula for an all-teenage outfield for a few innings. 20-year-old Thayron Liranzo played first base Sunday, and caught on Monday.

While that group represents the somewhat distant future, a couple of others who might reach the majors at some point this season also got into Freeway Series games, though not imminently as neither one has yet played in Triple-A. Trey Sweeney, acquired from the Yankees on December 11, might have the cleanest path considering he plays shortstop, depending on how things shake out at the position. All Austin Gauthier has done is hit since joining the Dodgers as a non-drafted free agent, though determining his position might take a Muncyan path. Gauthier played second base the last two nights.

Minor league pitchers to appear in the first two games of the Freeway Series are Kevin Gowdy, converted position player Sauryn Lao, and right-hander Edgardo Henriquez, who missed all of last season after Tommy John surgery.

At the very least, all of these players will be ones to watch on various minor league reports this season. But for a few days, they got a nice taste of playing in a big league park.