Walker Buehler throws 4 simulated innings at Dodger Stadium, rehab assignment is ‘close’

LOS ANGELES — Walker Buehler faced Dodgers hitters in a simulated game before Monday night’s game at Dodger Stadium, taking the next step in his long road back from a second Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon repair in his right elbow.

The Dodgers slow-played Buehler during spring training, and he started the season on the injured list because he’s on an innings limit in 2024 after pitching only 67 professional innings in 2022-23 combined. At Camelback Ranch in Arizona, Buehler threw bullpen sessions and faced hitters at times, but did not appear in any Cactus League game.

On Monday, Buehler pitched four simulated innings, facing Dodgers hitters.

“He’s been through the rehab process, facing his own hitters, the simulated games quite a bit over the last year,” manager Dave Roberts said Monday. “I think he’s sort of over it.”

The Dodgers haven’t set a timetable for when Buehler might return to the major league rotation, but a minor league rehab assignment could happen relatively soon.

“He’s close,” Roberts said. “Whether it’s, he throws his bullpen in a couple of days and then goes out, or throws a bullpen and another live [session], I think we’ll know more once he throws that bullpen in two or three days.”

Triple-A Oklahoma City opens its season this Friday, while Double-A Tulsa, High-A Great Lakes, and Low-A Rancho Cucamonga don’t begin play until Friday, April 5.