What’s the point of the postseason? Not to ensure the best team wins, writes Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times.

No, the idea seems to be to make things interesting, as the Arizona Diamondbacks did last season by surprising us all with a World Series appearance.

The competitive balance tax hasn’t done much to make things more competitive after all, with teams like the Dodgers willing to pay extra (on multiple fronts) for top talent. So expanding the playoffs has been the answer.

From Shaikin:

“Not every competitive balance undertaking is solely related to direct expenditures on players,” commissioner Rob Manfred told me earlier this spring. “I do see the expanded playoffs as creating additional competitive opportunities. “One of the reasons I don’t fret so much about the fact that a 110-win team gets knocked out: If you’re going to have bigger playoffs, you want there to be enough randomness in the results that making the playoffs means something, even if you’re not the No. 1 team.”

So far, so good, then: The team with the best record has won the World Series just three times in 10 years, while a wild-card team has also won three times in the same period.

Links

