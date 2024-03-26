Dodgers support Shohei Ohtani after statement, though questions remain

LOS ANGELES — Hours after Shohei Ohtani issued a statement denying every betting on sports and accusing ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara of stealing money and lying to him, in the very same interview room at Dodger Stadium, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team backs its new superstar.

“I think Shohei was very honest in his take of what happened. I know that for me and the organization, we support him,” Roberts said after the Dodgers’ game against the Angels. “I know I got a lot of questions answered, as far as what he knew and didn’t know. I’m looking forward to just moving forward and obviously letting the authorities take care of this and just focus on baseball.”

Good luck with that.

Roberts was present in the interview room for Ohtani’s statement before the game, along with a handful of Dodgers officials, including president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes, as well as teammates Joe Kelly and Kiké Hernández. Roberts said Ohtani has not addressed the team as a group, though has had one-one-one conversations with some teammates recently.

Because this is still technically spring training, the clubhouse is open to reporters usually a little bit after the starting pitcher leaves the game. I was not downstairs to talk to Gavin Stone, but during that time Max Muncy was among the players who also spoke. Dodger Blue has video of said interview, during which Muncy said of Ohtani, “We’re all behind him. ... I believe him 100 percent and I have his back on that.”

Here is some more reaction to Ohtani’s statement and the ramifications of this entire situation:

If you were wondering how in the world could the Dodgers have organized a postgame team meeting on opening day to warn the team about the upcoming story on Mizuhara, but not have Ohtani know about it, here’s a confounding note from Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic (emphasis mine):

Every communication from the Dodgers, agent Nez Balelo or his representatives at CAA went through Mizuhara, even without Ohtani present. That meant no one from the Dodgers or CAA supposedly ever talked to Ohtani directly about the looming story involving Mizuhara before the interpreter addressed the club after Wednesday’s season opener. Mizuhara claimed to ESPN he never misrepresented anything while interpreting for Ohtani.