Dodgers trade T.J. McFarland to Oakland A’s

The Dodgers on Tuesday traded left-handed pitcher T.J. McFarland to the A’s for cash consideration. McFarland, who was a non-roster invitee in Dodgers camp this spring, was subsequently added to Oakland’s 40-man roster.

McFarland signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on January 22, and spent all of the Arizona portion of spring camp with the team at Camelback Ranch. The veteran left-hander acquitted himself well in Cactus League play, appearing in seven games, and did not allow a run until his final outing. He allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits in 6⅔ innings in spring training, with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Though McFarland was one of several minor leaguers listed on the Dodgers Freeway Series roster but did not appear in either of the first two games against the Angels.

Oakland gives McFarland a much better shot at playing time, let alone being on the big league roster. The left-hander, who turns 35 in June, has pitched in the majors in each of the last 11 seasons, totaling 474 innings in 354 games, all but three of his career appearances in relief. McFarland in his major league career has a 4.14 ERA, 102 ERA+, 279 strikeouts, and 154 walks for the Orioles, D-backs, A’s, Cardinals, and Mets.

McFarland previously pitched for the A’s in 2020, including making his first postseason appearances that season. Weirdly enough, those two American League Division Series games were played at Dodger Stadium, part of the very odd, mostly fan-less, neutral-site postseason after the pandemic-shortened season. McFarland’s other postseason game was also at Dodger Stadium, as the then-Cardinals pitcher allowed a two-out walk to Cody Bellinger in the ninth inning of a tie game. McFarland was relieved by future Dodgers pitcher Alex Reyes, who allowed a walk-off two-run home run to Chris Taylor. McFarland got hung with the loss.