Freeway Series Game III chat

The Dodgers head down the I-5 freeway to Anaheim to take on the Los Angeles Angels for their final exhibition game and final game before the team’s home opener.
The Dodgers this spring sported the best record in the Cactus League and are even at a game apiece in the exhibition series against the Angels.
James Paxton will start the final spring game of 2024 for the Dodgers against Chase Silseth for the Angels. Paxton enters having made just a single start in Arizona, where he tossed two innings of one-run ball while striking out four against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 29.
Right fielder Jason Heyward was scratched from the Dodgers lineup and was replaced by Chris Taylor.
Updated lineup:— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 27, 2024
Betts SS
Ohtani DH
Freeman 1B
Smith C
Muncy 3B
Hernández, T. RF
Outman CF
Taylor LF
Lux 2B
Paxton P https://t.co/hd8x9dKUpx
last game of #LAASpring !— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 26, 2024
: @BallySportWest
: @AngelsRadioKLAA#LAASpring x @FBMSupply pic.twitter.com/LOuz57WMRZ
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Angels
- Stadium: Angel Stadium
- Time: 6:07
- TV: SportsNet LA, KCOP (Angels broadcast)
- Radio: KLAC AM 570, KTNQ 1020
Loading comments...