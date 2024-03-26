Freeway Series Game III chat

The Dodgers head down the I-5 freeway to Anaheim to take on the Los Angeles Angels for their final exhibition game and final game before the team’s home opener.

The Dodgers this spring sported the best record in the Cactus League and are even at a game apiece in the exhibition series against the Angels.

James Paxton will start the final spring game of 2024 for the Dodgers against Chase Silseth for the Angels. Paxton enters having made just a single start in Arizona, where he tossed two innings of one-run ball while striking out four against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 29.

Right fielder Jason Heyward was scratched from the Dodgers lineup and was replaced by Chris Taylor.

Betts SS

Ohtani DH

Freeman 1B

Smith C

Muncy 3B

Hernández, T. RF

Outman CF

Taylor LF

Lux 2B

