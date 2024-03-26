 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Freeway Series Game III chat

Dodgers play in Anaheim for their final spring game of 2024.

By Jacob Macofsky
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Workouts Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers head down the I-5 freeway to Anaheim to take on the Los Angeles Angels for their final exhibition game and final game before the team’s home opener.

The Dodgers this spring sported the best record in the Cactus League and are even at a game apiece in the exhibition series against the Angels.

James Paxton will start the final spring game of 2024 for the Dodgers against Chase Silseth for the Angels. Paxton enters having made just a single start in Arizona, where he tossed two innings of one-run ball while striking out four against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 29.

Right fielder Jason Heyward was scratched from the Dodgers lineup and was replaced by Chris Taylor.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Angels
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium
  • Time: 6:07
  • TV: SportsNet LA, KCOP (Angels broadcast)
  • Radio: KLAC AM 570, KTNQ 1020

