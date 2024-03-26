Dodgers connect for three home runs, lose in walk-off fashion to close out spring

The Dodgers closed out their exhibition series against the Angels and their spring via a loss by a score of 4-3 in walk-off fashion.

James Paxton made his second and final start of the spring for the Dodgers, struggling over the first two innings before holding the Angels to just one hit over his final three innings. Paxton was able to escape a one-out, bases loaded jam by striking out Angels’ catcher Logan O’Hoppe and inducing a groundout from shortstop Zach Neto. Paxton managed to toss five innings, allowing three runs on four hits, walking two and striking out two.

Angels’ starter Chase Silseth was perfect through his first three innings of work before allowing back-to-back home runs to Freddie Freeman and Will Smith in the fourth inning. Freeman ends his spring in a similar style to how it started, with a home run.

Dino knew!



Freddie goes deep in the fourth. pic.twitter.com/gHZgZk0Mad — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 27, 2024

The Dodgers made sure James Paxton was off the hook as Gavin Lux connected for his first home run of the spring to tie the score in the top of the sixth inning.

TIE GAME!



Gavin Lux sends one out to make it a 3-3 ballgame. pic.twitter.com/AEwBo3kbcs — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 27, 2024

Shohei Ohtani returned to Angel Stadium for the first time since signing with the Dodgers, where he received a standing ovation prior to his first at-bat of the game. Ohtani went 0-2 in the game, striking out twice, and finishes the spring with a .393/.500/.714 slash line.

Erik Karros had a “proud father” moment, witnessing his son, Dodgers’ prospect Jared Karros, toss two shutout innings in relief, striking out four and allowing just one hit and one walk.

Cool moment for the Karros family, as Jared strikes out Jo Adell with his dad on the call. pic.twitter.com/7fYeeI9YPS — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 27, 2024

Kyle Hurt and Jared Karros combined to toss three shutout innings in relief, before John Rooney served an RBI single to Angels’ second baseman Jack Lopez to give the Angels a walk-off win.

Up next

Spring training is now officially over for the Dodgers, and they will gear up for their home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PT. Tyler Glasnow will get the nod for the Dodgers, making his second regular season start, while Miles Mikolas will start for St. Louis. The game will be televised on SportsNet LA, with a radio simulcast on KLAC AM 570.